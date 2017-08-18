Derek Fildebrandt announced Tuesday night he is leaving the United Conservative Party caucus.

He issued the statement after reports earlier in the day that he faces charges over an alleged hit and run.

It is the latest in a string of controversies tied to the MLA for Strathmore-Brooks, who is in hot water for renting out his taxpayer-funded apartment on Airbnb and double-claiming meals on the public dime.

In a statement released late Tuesday night, Fildebrandt said he has worked for more than a year to unite Alberta’s conservatives.

“This young party cannot afford to be distracted from the formative period that it is in right now as we come together as conservatives,” he said.

“I owe that to my colleagues, my party members, my constituents, and all Albertans.”

Fildebrandt said he accepts full responsibility for what he called honest mistakes, and apologized.

He also blamed the media for distracting from the work of the UCP and said he will be focusing his time on his family and constituents of Strathmore-Brooks.

“I’m a flawed man, and I can do better,” he said.

“If I have let anyone down, know that I have let myself down, and I will prove that I am the man that I hold as the standard for trust and integrity.”

In response to Fildebrandt’s resignation, interim party leader Nathan Cooper thanked the MLA for his commitment to the creation of the new party.

“If Derek can live up to the expectations he has outlined in his statement, to the satisfaction of the UCP caucus and to Albertans, there would be consideration for a future path for him back to the UCP caucus,” Cooper said in a statement.

Latest allegations

According to court documents, Fildebrandt is charged with hitting another vehicle on June 6, 2016, and driving away without notifying the owner.

The offence allegedly occurred on 110 Street in downtown Edmonton, at around 7:45 a.m.

Fildebrandt pleaded not guilty by mail last year. He appeared in court for trial on Feb. 2, which was adjourned to continue on Sept. 6.

Cooper told the Edmonton Journal in an emailed statement it would be inappropriate to comment on the matter before it has been resolved.

Ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler told the Journal this week that MLAs must disclose their involvement in court cases, including traffic court, to her office.

Privacy laws mean she can’t reveal that information unless there is a potential liability of more than $10,000 on the file.

The Journal reviewed the most recent public ethics disclosures of all MLAs. According to those documents, three other UCP MLAs reported court actions.

Dave Rodney, MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, is facing a civil damages claim in Calgary provincial court, along with three others.

Calgary-Greenway MLA Prab Gill has disclosed two potential civil court cases over which he faces potential liability, both in the Court of Queen’s Bench.

Finally, a business associated with Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes, Belcore Homes Ltd., is facing a civil suit in Medicine Hat. Filed in April 2015, the starting action on the case was for judgment in the amount of $450,000.

More double claims surface

Along with his double-dipping meal claims and the Airbnb arrangement, the Journal can reveal that Fildebrandt and another then-Wildrose MLA claimed thousands of dollars in living expenses while rooming together in Edmonton.

Fildebrandt and Jason Nixon, the member for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, shared an apartment in the capital in 2015 and 2016.

At the time, the maximum living allowance was calculated by days, not dollars, with a maximum of 120 days per year at $193 per night.

In the 2015-16 financial year, Nixon claimed 105 days for $20,295, or $1,688 per month, while Fildebrandt claimed 102 days for $19,686, or $1,640.50 per month.

Fildebrandt did not return requests for comment on the living expenses, but in a statement emailed to the Journal, UCP communications director Samantha Johnston said it was common practice for MLAs of all parties to share accommodation, and that Nixon made sure his claims aligned with expense guidelines.

The rules were changed in 2016 to limit MLA claims to their actual living expenses, rather than being entitled to the maximum no matter their circumstances.

Still, receipts for living expenses are not required by the Legislative Assembly Office, which oversees MLA reimbursements.

Two NDP backbenchers have also been sharing accommodation in Edmonton while both claimed $17,000 per year in living allowances.

Calgary-Shaw MLA Graham Sucha and Brian Malkinson from Calgary-Currie share a two-bedroom home with a den when they’re in the capital.

Neither were available for comment.

The NDP caucus told the Journal that Sucha and Malkinson based their living claims by averaging out the annual cost of their rent, damage deposit, utilities, and cleaning and furnishing the home.