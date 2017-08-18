Effective August 15,craft beers and spirits will be allowed in Alberta approved farmer’s markets. According to a provincial government announcement on August 3, the province in partnership with Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission (ALGC) are planning to modernize Alberta’s liquor system by creating more opportunities for small liquor manufacturers.

Craft beer, spirits, and cottage wine can be sold at approved farmer’s markets.

“This is yet another way the Government of Alberta is cutting red tape and eliminating unnecessary regulatory burdens on small businesses and consumers. This policy also builds a new connection between local business and their local community while increasing access to locally made liquor products. This creates new business opportunities for entrepreneurs who are truly at the heart of this policy change,” said Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance.

“This is a win-win for Alberta’s businesses and consumers and a positive development for the broader community as we all get a chance to discover and support more locally made products. The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission continues to work with stakeholders and look for opportunities that lead to policies that better serve the industry,” said Alain Maisonneuve, acting president & CEO, AGLC.

The change in licensing also supports local craft beer producers. This now allows small businesses an opportunity to showcase their products at farmer’s market and consumers have a new way to access liquor products.

Cottage wine as been sold at farmer’s markets since 2008.

The Strathmore Farmer’s Market is an approved farmer’s market and a market that could be affected by the change. Market manager Tracy Hamilton explained that 80 per cent of their vendors make home grown and hand-made products that are locally produced.

“They have to be from Alberta,” she said

There are only about 20 per cent of vendors who are not local, that offer items like fruits or vegetables that are not locally produced.

“We have the Standard Colony that comes out and brings the veggies. We do have a B.C. fruit vendor, and we are allowed to have one of those because obviously they produce fruit that we don’t produce in Alberta,” she noted.

There is certainly a demand for certain liquors or spirits at farmer’s market settings.

“We do have a wine vendor, we have Field Stone Fruit Wines ,which is just outside of town here, and they are one of our full-time vendors,” said Hamilton. “They are here every single week. They are a local company and they sell all their fruit wines. People seem to really like them, they seem really busy,” she said.

In terms of the availability in the farmer’s market itself for vendors, Hamilton explained that people who wish to take part in the farmer’s market are always welcome.

“We have some full-time vendors that start at the beginning and they go right through. We have a few that are just occasional vendors and they come whenever they can,” she said.

The Strathmore Farmer’s Market is held on Fridays throughout the summer season at the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society grounds in the red quonset. The farmer’s market also hosted an annual Mother’s Day farmer’s market, a Night Market, and Christmas Market.

According to the Government of Alberta, there are 92 liquor manufacturers in the province and many have expressed a desire to showcase their products at markets.

Individual approved market can determine whether or not to allow liquor sales at their markets.

The Government of Alberta and AGLC have also streamlined the licensing process by harmonizing licence classes and creating a small manufacturers licence type. All manufacturers will now have a single licence, rather than multiple ones, to identify their manufacturing facilities and their licensed establishments.