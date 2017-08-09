The Wheatland Arts Society and Strathmore Municipal Library shared a booth at the 2017 Strathmore Stampede Trade Show.

Both the library and the Wheatland Arts Society have been working together to create programs, activities and events to the community and they thought sharing a booth with info and items from both the library and the Arts Society was a good idea.

The goal of most vendors in the trade show was to sell, but the goal of the Wheatland Arts Society was a little different.

“We are here to make people aware of the arts studio and the gallery,” said President of Wheatland Society of Arts Brandy Hebbes.

“We offer art classes for everyone,” she said.

“Our goal is to offer art classes for all age groups, including, seniors, adults, teens and children.”

Wheatland Arts also has classes for those with disabilities every Friday.

The arts group is new to Strathmore, this being their first year of being open in the town. They have some great summer camps still available for the last two weeks of August.

“I think we learned a lot in our first year and next year, we will know better what programs were popular and better advertise our camps, workshops and programs,” said Hebbes.

“We definitely have art for everyone. We are currently working on two murals that will displayed around town.”

The Trade Show was a good opportunity for everyone to meet other local vendors or businesses.

The Wheatland Arts Society also had their Community Mosaic Mural displayed outside of the Trade Show, where everyone could see it. People from around the community contributed to the mural which has a Canada 150th celebration and history theme. Tiles can still be added to the mural, but has to be completed by Aug. 29.

On Saturday Aug. 12, there is a free Mosaic Tile Workshop, where families can come in and paint a tile that will be added to the Canada 150 mural. It is from 1-4 p.m.

“You can just come in and paint your tile,” said Hebbes.

“You don’t have to stay for the whole time. We will then mount all these panels and then unveil it at the Alberta Culture Days.”

The Wheatland Society of Arts plans to do many murals like this with community participation.

For more information and dates and times please visit www.wheatlandarts.ca.

Robert Antonisse with the Strathmore Municipal Library was also on hand telling people about the upcoming programs offered at the library. More library info can be found at www.strathmorelibrary.ca.