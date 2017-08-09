The second edition of the Running with the Bulls at the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days took place on Sunday Aug 6 and was exciting down to the very last buzzer.

Running with the Bulls takes place in the arena right before the traditional chuckwagon races where an outside track is erected so that 80 brave runners go eye-to-eye with three sets of bulls, the last set of bulls, the oldest and fiercest of all.

The winner of Sunday’s race and $1,000 cash prize courtesy the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society and their sponsors was Kyle Adamowicz.

Adamowicz, 26, hails originally from Conrich, but now lives in Calgary.

When asked what it felt like being stared at face-to-face by a bull Adamowicz said, “I felt like a hero.”

He explained that he’s taken part in Running with the Bulls since 2009.

This time around two female runners Amberly from Three-Hills, who ran in the event two years ago, and Carley from Crossfield took home second and third place out of a field of about 80 runners, in the competition which took place right after the rodeo.

“2009 was the first time I ran here,” he said. He has never won though, he said.

“I’ve had my cousin here, Eric Hanson, I think he’s won once for sure, possibly twice,” he said.

His goal was to put on a good show.

Adamowicz was a little battered and bruised by the end of the competition.

“I got clipped a couple times and then one time I got hit pretty hard,” he said but still explained, “I feel like a million bucks.”

He doesn’t yet know what he’ll use his winnings for. “Maybe I’ll take my girlfriend for a good dinner,” he said.

Catch the next Running with the Bulls in 2018 at the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days.