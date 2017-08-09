The stands were packed and the excitement vibrating in the air for 2017 championship Monday at the Strathmore Stampede rodeo. The Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days were held Aug. 4-7 at the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society grounds.

It was another spectacular year for the rodeo.

The winners kicked up some dust in the turbulent weather to bring home over $250,000 in prize money and the prestigious Strathmore Stampede belt buckles from the rodeo events that included, bull riding, ladies barrel racing, team roping, saddle bronc, tie down roping, steer wrestling and bareback riding.

Richmond Champion of Dublin, TX, who won the bareback competition with the score of 87.75. This rodeo is Champions second competition in Strathmore Stampede and comes after winning the Calgary Stampede.

“That’s an awesome horse. I knew she was a solid chance today she had just a really great trip. The best thing about her you know she’s going to do her job and give you the chance to do yours. You come out to Strathmore and some of the smaller rodeos and you get the fans that understand rodeo, and they live for it. That’s something you don’t get down in the States. I love coming up here,” said Champion.

Baillie Millan, from Cochrane, won the steer wrestling competition with a speed scorching time of 3.3 seconds.

“It’s good to win Strathmore, I’ve never really been down here it’s one of the closer rodeos to home. We don’t have a pro rodeo in Cochrane. It’s nice and its nice to win here. I was three [seconds] flat two times before and I was 3.3 [seconds] one time at the Canadian finals it’s defiantly one of the top four or five. I had a really good steer. If I could hand pick one that’s my pick. He just didn’t run as hard as the rest of them, and I seen him go in Medicine Hat too and he was really good there too. He was really good on the ground,” said Millan.

Clint Buhler, from Arrowwood, Alta., winner of the team roping competition. Buhler, from Okotoks and his partner Levi Simpson split the buckle with Rhen Richard and Rich Skeleton and with a tied time of 4.4 seconds.

“[That win was] really good it’s been a hard season. We’ve been struggling all year and this was a very important run for not only for the standings but also to get some tour points,” said Buhler.

Clay Elliot, from Nanton, Alta., won the saddle bronc competition with a score of 86.5.

“It was good I didn’t now what the horse was originally when I first got here. It was a really good horse and I was able to make a good ride on him and that’s what I’m after. I’m going to go home and rest for the next couple days. It will get really busy from then on this last month of the season is about five or six rodeos a week,” said Elliot.

Garret Smith, from Rexburg, ID, took home the belt buckle for the bull riding competition with a score of 88. Smith will be competing next in Missoula, MT.

“That bull was kind of a fight that whole time. That bull didn’t slow down much for me, so I was making it work. It was good. It was kind of cool coming here I won it two years ago. I got this one twice under my belt so I like this rodeo,” said Smith.

Tiany Schuster took home the buckle for the ladies barrel racing with a time of 17.277.

Deb Guelly was on hand to accept Shuster’s belt buckle, the rodeo rider was at another event.