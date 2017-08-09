Strathmore residents involved in crash in Calgary

A young woman from Strathmore remains in hospital after an accident on Glenmore Trail in Calgary.

Three people from the Strathmore area were injured in the rollover of a Ford Taurus on Saturday, July 22.

Shortly after the rollover, the vehicle burst into flames. An occupant of the vehicle was able to escape and help one of the passengers by breaking one of the windows of the vehicle before passersby stopped and came to the aide of the victims and called 911.

According to the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section the accident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m on July 22 on westbound Glenmore Trail.

There were two male passengers in the vehicle aged 20 and 28-years-old.

All three were transported to Foothills Medical Centre. The 20-year-old driver remains in life threatening condition. The two passengers sustained injuries that ranged from fractured bones to bruises.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.