Regional recreation facility gets a name

From now on the regional recreation facility will be known as the Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre. On August 5, during the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days rodeo Strathmore Motor Products Ltd. Was awarded the naming rights for the regional recreation facility.

The building is being constructed alongside a kindergarten to Grade 9 school and is a being built in partnership between Wheatland County, the Town of Strathmore and Golden Hills School Division.

Dignitaries present during the ceremony were Strathmore Mayor Michael Ell, town councillor Pat Fule, town councillor Steve Grajczyk, Golden Hills School Division trustee Alan Larsen, Wheatland County Deputy Reeve Ben Armstrong and Strathmore Motor Product Ltd. owner Hal Lust.

Mayor Michael Ell explained the details of the facility to those assembled.

“Tonight we are announcing the naming rights sponsor for the sports centre and I am pleased on behalf of Golden Hills and Wheatland County to call forward and to thank owner Hal Lust and general manager from Strathmore Motor Products, to thank him for his generous contribution to the success of this new facility,’ said Ell.

“It’s a pleasure to be here,” said Lust. “When councillor Steven Grajczyk mentioned to me that the town was planning a sports centre, he asked if Strathmore Motor Products would be interested in sponsoring,” said Lust.

“I did not hesitate to offer Strathmore Motor (Products) as a financial sponsor for this facility in our town,” said Lust.

“Strathmore Motor (Products) has long and deep routes in our community as we are the only locally owned, family run automotive dealership inStrathmore and we have been selling products in this community since September of 1975,” he said.

“Strathmore Motor (Products) is always happy to be involved with local projects which will add value to our community. Our home office is in Strathmore an a portion of our yearly earnings has always been invested in support of many local projects over the past 42 years of operations in Strathmore,” said Lust.

“Keeping in mind our commitment to this community in the past, it is no surprise that Strathmore Motors (Products) stands ready to invest heavily in the sponsorship of this sports centre, which will add no doubt to the quality of life for many, and might serve to attract other who wish to move or invest in our town or in the county,” said Lust.

“I echo the comments of councillor Grajczyk who recently said that once completed it will be nice to see our grandkids participate in the new Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre, which I am told will occupy about two and a half acres under one roof,” said Lust.