Local farms open up for Alberta Open Farm Days

Farms and ranches in the Strathmore and Wheatland County area will be opening their doors for one giant open house during Alberta Open Farm Days.

Alberta Open Farm Days takes place on August 19 and 20 and is a great way for people to refocus on the connection of how their food gets from the farm to their dinner table.

In Wheatland County there will be a number of farms, ranches and agricultural operations which will be open to the public.

A short drive from Strathmore is Poplar Bluff Organics. Visit on August 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and learn how food is produced and where it’s grown. Visitors can take a wagon ride into the fields andpick their own carrots. Individuals can stop in at the market and purchase fresh produce and a number of those food products like jams, honey, pickles, baking, crafts, jewelry and quilts.

There will also be a face painter for the kids. The event will be hosted by Rosemary Wotske and Cam Beard.

“When they come to the farm we are going to load them up on a wagon with some bails on it, and we are going to do a tour into the fields,’ said Wotske, who explained the tour will be at Beard’s farm.

“He grows the carrots, beats and the parsnips. We will go out into a field and dig up some carrots and swish them off in a bucket and taste them and he’ll talk about the impact of how soil is important to create the kind of flavour that you get in his quality produce,” she said.

The Atco Blue Flame will also be on site during the day.

“They have published a new cookbook this year and they have focused on local farms and we were one of them,” said Wotske.

She and Beard have take part of Alberta Open Farm Days for several years and even before hosting bus tours on their own with other organic farmers.

“We were putting on this tour and focusing a lot on urban people because the disconnect between people and their food has become so large,” she said. “For example, when we were doing the bus tours, after people had walked across the field and tasted the carrots out of the earth, they are just swished off in the bucket so they are clean, but the idea of eating something out of the dirt, some people hadn’t made that connection,” said Wotske.

“They were going ‘I can’t believe I ate something out of the dirt’,” she said. “That would happen every year, so people really do need to know where their food comes from,” she said.

For more information on Poplar Bluff Organics please visit poplarblufforganics.com.

Rosebud Valley Honey offers a ‘sweet’ experience for visitors who get to view a honey extraction demonstration, tour hives and taste honey.

Located approximately 1.6 km South of Rosebud the event is hosted by business partners Kelsey Krogman, and Jordan and Jaala Cutbill.

“When they come out for Open Farm Days, I will give them a tour of a typical bee hive,” explained Jordan Cutbill.

“I’ll open up a hive and we’ll look at all of the bees and I will explain the worker bees and the drones. We’ll look at the larva and some pollen and we’ll take some honey straight out of the hive and then we’ll do an extraction demo,” he said.

Visitors will get to see a frame taken out of the hive using a hand crank extractor.

“We will spin the frames of honey comb right there and then they can taste the honey straight out of the hive. It’s pretty great,” said Cutbill.

Rosebud Valley Honey took part in Alberta Open Farm Days last year. They are a fairly new operation which was started approximately five years ago.

“Initially it was just started as a hobby and then when we started doing it, Kelsey and I realized that we both really enjoyed it, and that there is a demand for natural chemical-free raw unfiltered honey, which is what we offer,” he said.

“We liked doing it and add to that the state of bees in the world and in Canada, it just seemed like a good choice for everybody involved,” Cutbill explained speaking of the steep decline of bees in the world.

In terms of the idea of Alberta Open Farm Days and giving people a better connection to agriculture, Cutbill says, “I think it’s a wonderful thing, I think that it’s very fitting and beneficial to everybody involved to get a better understanding of where their food is coming from and what’s going on right around the corner.”

“I know that I’m not as familiar with the farm that is just down the road from me and I think Alberta Open Farms is a great way to help bridge some of those gaps and increase that communication, so we can be more responsible in our diet, but also in our economy,” he said. In the future Rosebud Valley Honey hopes to increase their number of hives to about 200 from their current 34. Most of their sales are direct sales which are done locally.

A stone’s throw away is Grainworks Inc. in Vulcan.

Visitors to Grainsworks have the chance to tour up close and organic grain production facility, view product displays, milling and distribution facilities as well. This event is being hosted by Kerri McMahon and Calvin Barber.

This will be the operation’s second year taking part in Alberta Open Farm Days, explained Murray Lambkin of Grainworks. He explained that last year there were between 30 and 50 people that toured the facility, mostly lots of families who bring their children to have a look at the cleaning facility, and the warehouse in order to see what they do. There will also be tents set up with displays of products to view, staff will explain to visitors the process of how those products get from the store to their dinner table.

“We have a tour that we go through all of the facilities that we have here and go through how each one of those components work,” said Lambkin.

In terms of the decision to host Open Farms Days Lambkin says, “I think it’s a great idea, I have to say I believe the Alberta Government is doing a very good job in terms of promotion. They have been great to deal with, in terms of providing us support, tools, you know whether it’s signs for the road or documentation for people to hand out while they are here, or checklists, they have done a very good job.” Grainworks is an organic farming, cleaning, processing and shipping facility. For more information about Grainworks in Vulcan, please visit grainworks.com.

Individuals can plan their weekend by visiting albertafarmdays.com where there are lists of host farms.