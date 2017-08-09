Local cowboy wins Saturday Running with the Bulls

Running with the Bulls is a once in a lifetime event that can only be found at the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days. On Saturday Shane Krywcun came out strong showing is cowboy skills, just barely missing the bulls horns to claim the $1000 cash prize courtesy the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society and their sponsors.

On a typical night there are about 80 runners that line up beside the Grandstand and then file into the arena in preparation for the race. There they are given the final instructions and the rules to the cheers of a packed grandstand of spectators.

There are three rounds of bulls that the runners dodge, during the event. A final panel of judges chooses the lucky winner and sometimes a few runners-up.

Krywcun drew on his skills from working on a ranch and explained that he went to school at South Plains in Levelland, Teas, U.S.

“I grew up a cowboy, I am a fourth generation cowboy,” he said pointing to his brother Dallas Brocklesby who was also in the race.

“He helps me out a lot on the farm when we are steer wrestling at home,” said Krywcun.

“I grew up around bulls, I kind of know how they act and how they react when you are running around them,” he said.

“It does get really nerve-wracking when you’ve got their head right beside your hip and you are doing circles with them,” he joked.

“I’ve been in this before, I’ve done the same thing and I’ve never won, so I wasn’t expecting anything here. But I finally did win. I think I got the crowd’s attention and it feels great,” said Krywcun.

Ever the showman Krywcun endured a bit of razing from the judges as he pointed to his girlfriend in the crowd and thought about how he was going to use his prize money.

When asked what keeps him coming back he said. “Just the excitement and the crowd.” The two runners up for Saturday’s Running with the Bulls were awarded $250 gift certificates to Original Joe’s Resturant and Bar.