Almost down to the very last song played at midnight there was a huge crowd out for the first annual Lipsync battle competiton sponsored by Original Joe’s Restaurant and Bar in Strathmore.

The winner of the competition was an individual going by the stage name Christina Diamonds, who gave two awesome performances the first to Christina Auguilera’s ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, and the second to Meghan Trainor’s ‘Me Too’. Diamonds won with a top score of 39 points and was the first performer on the stage during the competition, setting the bar high from the start.

The first place prize was a $250 gift card, second place was a $150 gift card and third place was a $100 gift card.

The judges for the competition were Matt Deroche from HOJA, Aaron Matthews of YTV, Colin Christopher the Hypnotist and the Little Buckaroons. The contest was hosted by Graydon Pease, who also came up with the original idea for the battle and the music and sound was mixed by Don Schultz.

“I think in terms of how it turned out overall we had about eight or nine groups that had signed up and initially we had about six of them that did not show up and for a variety of reasons likely a lot of it probably fear,” explained Pease.

“We were able to rally and get the crowd going and we were able to pull some people out of the crowd and we got some fantastic performances going simply from the crowd. Overall I think it was a fantastic night. We had a heck of a lot of fun,” he said.

“I wanted to do something where we could simple have just a good time just have a fun party and so that’s why we came up with the lipsync concept and I think it went over extremely well,” said Pease.

“We had dance parties going on stage, off-stage everywhere else, and really in terms of coming up with a concept, like everybody the Ag. Society is no different. We are trying to save some money and things are little bit tighter, so just come up with some things that are a little bit off the cuff and a little bit cheaper to run,’ he said.

“When they came to me and said ‘what can you do for Sunday night?’ I thought Karaoke is done a lot and we’ve had talent contests in the past and those are all great, but all of those things do require a certain amount of talent,” he said.

Lipsync battles have become extremely popular especially after the popular television hit called Lip Sync Battle staring actors like Channing Tatum.

Several prizes were handed out to the most entertaining lipsync performers like Maggie Shortt and Bailee Billington who AC/DC’s ‘Shoot Me All Night’ with their hairbrushes as fake microphones, Brooklyn and Alex who sang and danced to Maroon 5’s ‘Moves Like Jagger,’ and Greg Sokoljk’s rendition of Alan Jackson’s ‘Living on Love’ or Garth Brooks’ ‘Friends in Low Places.’ The popular Garth Brooks tune had members of the audience waving hands and dancing into the night.

Pease hopes to make the lipsync competition an annual event.