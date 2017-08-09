Heritage Wine Cellar offers unique experience

The Co-Op Heritage Wine Cellar at the Strathmore Stampede offered rodeo guests a break from the ever-changing elements paired with some great entertainment.

“It’s not like a beer garden environment. We just wanted to be different,” said Deana Nolan, the behind the scenes architect of the Heritage Wine Cellar.

The wine cellar, located in the Heritage Zone, featured special wine tasting events in a transformed atmosphere provided by partners Wheatland Society of Art and Eagle Lake Nurseries and Landscape.

“If your lucky enough to find the little gem here, you’ll be coming back again. People just keep coming,” said Nolan.

The Wine Cellar launched in 2015 and has slowly grown in popularity though word-of-mouth and the relaxing environment that Nolan has worked hard to create.

“I love my food and I love my wine. It’s a social experience, I do it the way I would like to be treated,” said Nolan.

The Heritage Wine Cellar has continued to grow, and was a full house during the over the weekend of the Strathmore Stampede.

The cellar can fit 248 people sitting down, but when it’s full and standing room only there can be more than 500 people.

As the runner of the Heritage Wine Cellar Nolan hand selects 13 different wines, coolers, beer and sangria for guests and creates a custom cheese plate designed to pair with the wine.

Guests have the opportunity to save bottles of wine at the cellar, so they can check out the chuckwagons and rodeos, and finish the night off in the Heritage Wine Cellar.

“I want to make sure people have a good experience when they’re in here. It’s the only place that’s out of the sun, its just a very serene environment,” said Nolan.

A new feature was introduced this year, a wine tasting brought to the Heritage Wine Cellar by a South African wine company, Quorum.

Next year the Heritage Wine Cellar is hoping to bring in craft beers from across Alberta.

“I want tangible things, you need to be able see, feel, taste, and smell that sort of stuff,” said Nolan.

Nolan’s pairing of art, wine and food has created a sensory experience for guests.

“We were able to work something out that helps to help facilitate art in the Wheatland community,” said Ken Bourassa, executive director for the Wheatland Society of Arts, who helped put on the show for a second year in a row at the Strathmore Stampede.

The society selected pieces to showcase at the Heritage Wine Cellar that captured the spirit of the rodeo.

Artists were selected from art groups in Wheatland, Chestermere and Langdon, which highlighted agricultural themes.

“With people coming from all ranges and cultures it gives us another venue to show the diversity of our area and the talents that are home grown,” said Bourassa

The Heritage Wine Cellar offered a great opportunity to help build connections between business, artists and the community said Bourassa.

Guests also had the opportunity to purchase a choice piece if it jumped out them.

“It’s a really great marriage between the community and the arts community. This was our way of paying them back in a way for all that great support,” said Bourassa.