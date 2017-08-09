Gary Gorst, driving the TCB Trailer Services outfit, and along with outriders Casey Knight and Dustin Gorst captured the 2017 Strathmore Stampede Championship, his second Strathmore title in a row.

It came down to two of the best Strathmore Stampede performers in Gorst and second-place winner Jason Glass, who won three and four years ago in Strathmore.

Gorst bested Glass with a 4-day aggregate time of 4:59.78, while Glass was only 1.78 seconds behind.

“It’s another dream come true. To win two years in a row is just great,” said Gorst.

Gorst and Glass have performed very well in Strathmore, as they are now both two time repeating champions.

“Jason was right behind me. I knew I had to stay close to him, two years ago he barely beat me, so it was great,” said Gorst.

The Strathmore champion thanked his outriders for doing a good job.

The Strathmore Stampede Chuckwagon races ran Aug. 4-7 with great weather throughout that resulted in good times. There was a great attendance of fans cheering the racers on throughout the weekend.

Last week’s Bonnyville champion John Walters placed third, Obrey Motowylo was fourth and Gorst rounded out the top five overall.

Obrey Motowylo had the best time on the final day as he drove his H & E Oilfield Services Outfit to top money after posting a 1:14.34, just 3 one-hundreds of a second over Cody Ridsdale. Strathmore Stampede Champion Gary Gorst was third.

Strathmore also gave a farewell to chuckwagon racing legend Kelly Sutherland, who raced in his final Strathmore Stampede. Herb McLane, general manager of the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society, rewarded Sutherland with a plaque for all the years he has raced in Strathmore and for what he has done for the sport. Sutherland has raced for over 50 years, and is saying goodbye to the sport after this season.

“It’s been surreal to me and a blessing,” said Sutherland.

“To do this for 50 years... It’s getting hard and I know it’s time for me to leave. The reason I race is for the fans and I’d like to thank all of you and this one’s for you guys.”

The WPCA Pro Tour will now have a quick turn around and be racing at the Battle of the North in Dawson Creek, British Columbia. Racing starts on Wednesday August 9, 2017 and runs through to Sunday, August 13, 2017. Catch all the action on WPCA Pro Tour LIVE at 9:30pm Eastern, 8:30pm Central, and 7:30pm Mountain time on Rural Radio on SiriusXM Channel 147, or on Country 99 at 99.7 FM out of Bonnyville, and 96.5 CKFM out of Olds, Alberta.