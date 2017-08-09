Fiery crash on highway near Gleichen Saturday

Three individuals were treated for minor injuries in hospital after a firery crash that happened on the highway outside Gleichen on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man from Calgary is now facing charges after a two-vehicle car crash on the Trans-Canada Highway between Gleichen and Cluny.

RCMP, EMS, and the fire departments in Cluny and Gleichen responded to the scene of the accident, which occured at approximately 7 a.m.

According to police, it seems like Subaru Legacy was travelling at a high rate of speed on the highway and it rear-ended a 1957 Ford Fairlane. The Subaru was on fire in the ditch

The driver of Subaru was not seriously injured in the crash. The occupants of the Ford were transported to hospital in Calgary with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 0.80 milligrams causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.