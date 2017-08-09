Driver who dragged dog from Calgary charged

A driver from Calgary has been arrested and charged after a dog that was dragged behind their car from Calgary was euthanized.

The dog was put down on July 2.

Melinda Harris, 40 of Calgary is charged with one county of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to an Animal contrary to Section 445.1 of the Criminal Code.

She will make her first appearance in Strathmore Provincial County on August 15. True Underwood, 20 was also charged with one count of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to an Animal contrary to Section 445.1 of the Criminal Code.

A warrant has been issued for Underwood. His whereabouts are unknown to police.

Harris was arrested after motorists witnessed a dog being dragged behind a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway.

On July 2, a CP Police Officer was approached by a motorist who said they saw a black Pontiac Vibe dragging a dog on a leash down the highway near Range Road 270. The car was seen driving towards Langdon on Highway 797.

Strathmore RCMP and CP Police made patrols, but couldn’t locate the vehicle or the dog.

A second call from the public came in at 6:40 p.m. where a witness said they saw a suspicious vehicle with an injured dog tied to it.

The animal was critically injured and leashed to the car. The driver was not present. The dog, believed to be a border collie cross, was treated at an emergency veterinary clinic, but the veterinarian determined the dog’s injuries were too extensive and the dog was euthanized.