A Strathmore cyclists and mother of four recently had a close call recently she was accidently pushed off the road by an automobile.

“I really think that it comes down to a lack of awareness on the side of drivers and the side of cyclists,” said Krista Hermanson, a resident of Strathmore for ten years.

Hermanson’s incident involved a tuck that over took and passed her at a four way intersection in town.

“All of sudden I had no room. There’s a curb and there’s a truck tire and I’m stuck in a very small space in between.

“It happens in like a split second, I went flying and did a penguin slide [into the ditch],” said Hermanson.

The cyclist was forced to bail into a grass berm when there was no space for her left on the road.

She said she considers herself lucky because she was able to walk away from the accident with only some minor scratches and her bike was left undamaged.

Hermanson has been road cycling for four years and said that the rules of the road can feel overwhelming or confusing for people new to cycling and for drivers.

“When I first started cycling I was lost. I learned the basics from my cousin who’s been cycling for years.

“A lot of stuff you just learn as you go. It’s not something you think of until your put in a situation,” said Hermanson.

The cyclists explained that as a cyclist gains experience they learn based on the different and unique situations they are put in.

The cyclist said that in her experience there are typically two situations that come up with drivers.

“The drivers around you are either way over courteous and they treat you like a pedestrian, which isn’t good because they should be treating you like a car,” said Hermanson.

She has even experienced drivers making risky decisions such as stopping on the highway for cyclists.

“There’s also the opposite where people just pretend your not there they don’t really know what to do with you and they just kind of ignore you.

“That’s equally as dangerous,” said Hermanson.

The cyclists said that people can get into unexpected situations and are unsure of what to do when unusual or dangerous circumstances arise.

The cyclists said she wants to see better education for drivers and cyclists so that other can avoid the situation she ended up in.

AMA Alberta offers helpful tips for staying safe on the road for cyclists including acting like a car, being as visible and predictable as possible, being vigilant to any sudden changes in or on the road, having one rider per bike seat, wearing a helmet and only using your hands for signalling.

For drivers AMA recommends giving cyclists space on the road, constantly checking the road for cyclists and bike lanes, avoiding the horn and knowing cyclist hand signals.

One of the most important things to keep everyone safe is respecting one and other on the road.

“It’s what should be common sense and common courtesy. As a cyclists know what your responsibilities are, and as a driver pay attention.

“There would be a lot less issues” said Hermanson.