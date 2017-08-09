Country Barn Burner brings family fun to Stampede

A new event for cow folk of any age kicked off at the 2017 Strathmore Stampede.

The family friendly Bran Burner featured the music of TC and Company and the dance group Country Kaos on Friday, Aug. 4.

“For the [Barn Burner’s] first time I think it went over pretty decent. We had some kids, which was what I was trying to aim for. [We] know how to grow it now for years to come,” said Meagan Dennett, Strathmore Stampede media relations coordinator.

The Barn Burner ended the Friday night rodeo festivities with an interactive line dance learning experience.

“We wanted to try something new and make it a family event. We wanted to make it easy and affordable for families to come enjoy themselves.” said Dennett

This is the first year the Stampede has offered the Barn Burner, it was designed to offer entertainment for the whole family.

“I’m hoping word of mouth help to promote it next year, and I want to bring in more dancing groups and draw a crowd. We’re hoping that this event will become a staple at the Stampede,” said Dennett.

Dennett didn’t get the chance to join in on the boot scootin boogies, but said that more then 200 people attended the dancing event.

Dennett was not sure what to expect from the event but was pleased with how everyone joined in and put on their dancing shoes.

“[The best part was] seeing everybody up on the dance floor learning the steps to dances. It just got everybody involved, everybody seemed to get up and enjoy themselves,” said Dennett.

The Barn Burner had two separate sessions where dancers from the group Country Kaos broke down the dancing steps to popular country songs.

Cowboys and cowgirls first learned the steps without music, and then when everyone was rocking the routine music was introduced.

TC and Company played line-dancing songs live throughout the night allowing guests to dance the night away.

“Just go out and have fun, after you pick up one [dance] and you start picking up more and more,” said Angel Roy, a dancer with Country Kaos for more than two years.

Along with helping to teach guests how to dance, Country Kaos also performed choreographed dance routine.

“Everyone is very eager to learn, no matter what age they are people are always coming up to talk to us,” said Roy.

The country dancer travels to rodeos teaching people how to dance, and she has one tip to help even the most gun-shy dancers to get started.

Roy and her dance crew were on hand to help teach Strathmore Stampede cowboys and cowgirls kick up some dust with a boot scootin line dance.

“Either if you’re a guy or a girl just ask someone to dance,” laughs Roy, offering her key tip for anyone aiming to look good on the dance floor.

The guests at the Barn Burner had a great time learning to two-step with the pros.

“It’s fun, a little confusing, but I love it. It’s been such a fun time, it’s amazing I will be coming back” said Chereen Soriana who was visiting the Stampede with her family.

“It’s something I can do with my boys,” said Soriana.