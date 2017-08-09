The Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Day parade kept the Canada 150 spirit alive with a Canadian themed parade.

“As a spectator it’s really great to see those floats that have put some thought in and got something unbelievable or unique and have taken a bit of a different approach,” said Darlis Collinge, a judge at the parade.

“That’s always the floats that people really love to see,” said Collinge.

The parade featured a mix of floats, horses, antique cars and community leaders in a fun event for the whole family, along with tons of candy for the kids.

The Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Day kicked off on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 5.

“It’s important to remember that this [the parade] is to entertain and to provide some joy for the entire community.

“It’s for community building, it brings the community together,” said Collinge.

Collinge was one of several judges hidden along the parade route, and had the difficult task of voting on winners for the parade.

“You really have to pay attention I want to do the best job possible. It’s a big honour to judge parade and focus all of attention to detail,” said Collinge.

This year marks Collinge’s second year judging the event, she became involved with the parade through the Strathmore Chamber of Commerce.

“I enjoy judging I think it’s a great honour, I am so glad that the Chamber of Commerce has taken on the role. It’s one of the ways the Chamber is giving back,” said Collinge.

The theme of this years parade was Canada 150: Celebrating Our Culture and Heritage.

“It was really nice to see so many people celebrate the 150,” said Collinge.

The judge said that the floats that stick out the most in the parade are unusual and unique while directly engaging with the crowds.

“They did some really creative things this year, the it [theme] was quite well done,” said Collinge.

The parade offers a great opportunity for businesses to introduce themselves and show what’s available while helping to bring the community together, said Collinge.

For some participants the parade serves as their introduction to the community and a chance to meet the Strathmore and Wheatland area community.

“It’s my first time in the parade. It was very nice, there was a bigger turn out then I thought, and wow those kids got a lot of candy,” said Peter Jacobsen, veterinarian at the Animal Care Centre of Strathmore.

Jacobsen was pleased to see the kids getting lots of candy and the large crowds having fun at the parade.

“I was pretty psyched. I’m really excited for next years parade,” said Jacobsen.

The vet clinic’s float tried to capture the theme of 150 with maple leaf stencils and lots of glitter combined with representing the mixed animal veterinarian practice.

The vet clinic had a wagon and heavy horse team in the parade lent to the practice by clients Amanda and Mike Cope.

Guests at the parade had just as much fun watching.

“[It was] A good parade, it’s nice to see all the horses and wagons,” said Brenda Hosien, an attendee at the parade visiting from Vulcan.

“I enjoy it. It’s nice to see all the small towns gathering together,” said Hosien.

Parade Winners:

COMMERCIAL

· First Place: Lil Hoots Consignment

· Second Place: Deb Murray – CIR Realty

· Third Place: Chinook Financial

NON-PROFIT

· First Place: Wheatland Lodge

· Second Place: Strathmore Youth Club

· Third Place: Village of Standard

ANTIQUE VEHICLE:

· First Place: Antique Truck Club (62 GMC - Red)

· Second Place: Bill Hendricks (1953 Massey Harris Tractor with 1940 \MH10 Seed Drill)

· Third Place: Antique Truck Club (65 GMC Tow Truck, Blue & White)

HORSE & WAGON:

·First Place: Strathmore Veterinary Clinic

· Second Place: Animal Care Centre of Strathmore

· Third Place: Sagewood Seniors Community

MOUNTED GROUP:

· First Place: Fun Country Riding Club of Strathmore

· Second Place: Peak Contracting Services Inc.

· Third Place: Grethe Sorenson

MOUNTED SINGLE:

· First Place: Miss Strathmore Stampeded Rodeo Queen

· Second Place: Sundre Rodeo Queen

· Third Place: Alberta High School Rodeo Queen