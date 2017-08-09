Alberta Rockette mentors local dancers

Broadway stars recently visited Expressions the Dance Gallery to share some wisdom with up and coming Strathmore dancers.

“I have dreamed of being a Rockette for as long as I can remember,” said Tiegan Rabbit Carrier, a 15-year-old student at the studio aspiring to one day dance with the stars in New York.

Alison Jantzie, a native to Lacomb, and Eric Coles visited the dance studio on Monday, July 31 to teach an exclusive class for Expressions the Dance Gallery students.

”Getting a class from [Jantzie and Coles] and getting the experience of knowing what they really do and their whole lives [was the best part],” said Rabbit Carrier, who has been dancing for more than ten years.

The young dancer has visited New York City in the past, and taken classes with the Rockettes and a dancer from the musical Matilda.

“It was an amazing experience, and I want to go back [to New York] so bad,” said Rabbit Carrier.

Rabbit Carrier takes pride in her first nations roots, and is encouraging younger kids on the reserve to join in with the dance group.

“It’s like my second place to come out and get rid of all the stress,” said Rabbit Carrier.

The class was part of the of the studios kick off to celebrate 35 years of dance in Strathmore.

“Heather Lawrence Thomas [director of Expressions] reached out to me [asking me to teach]. In the summers when I was young I would come to Expressions and take their summer dance camps,” said Allison Jantzie, who has starred on Broadway as a Radio City Rockette and served as the dance captain for GiGi starring Vanessa Hudgens.

Jantzie and her two sisters also hold a unique record with the Rockettes

The Jantzie sisters represent the only time in the more than 90 year history of the Rockettes that three sisters have danced together.

“I never really thought I would get to New York and dance with Rockettes,” said Jantzie, who is entering her seventh year with the New York dance group.

The Broadway dancer was especially inspired to teach the class because of Rabbit Carrier’s interest in pursuing a life on the Broadway Stage.

“The thing I have learned is that it’s not a direct path. Keeping an open mind to the opportunities that come to your way because although it may not seem like your taking a step in the direction of achieving your ultimate goal, eventually the path will lead you there if you continue to preserver” said Jantzie.

The experience to teach the students at Expressions the Dance Gallery was amazing, Jantzie. Teaching new dancers is one of her favourite things.

“Every show that I’ve done is an opportunity to learn and improve upon your skill set,” said Jantzie.

The Rockette said that she feels fortunate that she is able to pass on the knowledge, training and experience she has gained as a professional dancer.

“If I can help someone overcome a few things sooner then I did, then I feel like I did my job,” said Jantzie.

The Broadway dancer said that she hopes she was able to help the dancers gain some insights into dancing, and ignite their passions.

“I love the energy of young people and dreamers, the people that express themselves through movement. You really get to know someone in class and seeing how they move,” said Jantzie.

Cole said was impressed with the Expression students because they were hungry and passionate to learn as much as possible during the class.

“For any artist it’s passion. You have to have to live, breath, eat and sleep your art form. In order to live you need to preform and express yourself artistically,” said Coles.