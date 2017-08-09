The 2017 Strathmore Stampede was another success thanks to some good weather, great volunteer work and much more.

Herb McLane, general manager of the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society was very pleased with how everything went this year, even without knowing the final admission numbers (not available at press time).

He believes that when the final numbers are released, the attendance will have improved upon last year.

McLane was very pleased he didn’t have to deal with a situation like last year, where the ever popular Running with the Bulls event was cancelled due to terrible weather conditions. This year’s Running with the Bulls was a success and everyone was talking about once again. There was great weather on both days of the event and many exciting moments for fans and participants.

“We have many fans, not only locals, but international who came to see the Running with the Bulls, so it was disappointing last year we had to cancel,” said McLane.

“We had a tremendous crowd on Saturday and a solid crowd on Sunday, so we are very happy with that.”

The chuckwagon races and rodeo were popular attractions as usual and the great warm weather conditions helped make the events more enjoyable for the fans.

The rodeo had some changes this year, getting rid of their finals day and instead choosing an aggregate winner.

“Strathmore has a lot of great rodeo fans and we were very pleased with them coming out and attending. We are still the third largest rodeo in the nation,” said McLane.

The Stampede offered many different fun events for children and families and it is always a great time for families to enjoy, whether it be watching local talent like trick riders Hearts of the West, going on a monster truck ride, watching and taking part in hypnotist and magic shows, or enjoying the great food offered by Strathmore Lions, Cheadle Lions or the many food trucks on site.

“The superdogs, and heritage zone attractions were well attended and we will always look at what worked and what didn’t and will try to make our whole event better moving forward,” said McLane.

“Our volunteers did a fantastic job, so did our sponsors and our staff also did a great job. Everyone did a little extra to help the fans that come and make it more enjoyable for them.”

“Our goal is to provide an awesome fan base experience and we work very hard at that.”

The Stampede staff is always looking on ways to improve in the future. McLane said that attendance might have been a bit low on the first day (Aug. 4) on Friday, maybe because people are still working, but they will try to come up with a solution on how to get more people out on opening day.