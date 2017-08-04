Ever since she was a child, Cindy Klassen was drawn to the idea of being a police officer.

When she found herself searching for a second profession as her career as an Olympic speed skater wound down, she began to look in earnest at the prospect.

While the childhood appeal of policing was largely the excitement, including the ability to drive a car fast, the main factor that drew Klassen to her current job as Calgary Police Service member was the ability “to give back.”

“I’ve been given so much in speed skating,” said Klassen, a six-time Olympic medalist.

“My next step in life, I wanted to be able to give back in some capacity, and so being on the job I just feel like it’s a way that I can make a difference. It’s been very rewarding, and a lot of fun too.”

Klassen started her new career just over two years ago, after an information session with a recruiting officer piqued her curiosity.

“I went for a couple ride-alongs and I was hooked after that,” she said.

The transition from training and competing to a full-time job has been a major change, but her work as a police officer on patrol brings new experiences every shift.

“You never know what’s going to happen each day — there’s so much variety,” she said. “I just love being out on the streets of Calgary.”

Former Olympic speed skater Cindy Klassen has traded in the skates and is a Calgary police officer.

So far, the most rewarding aspect has been the opportunity to help people in the community.

“There’s been times when people are so thankful that you’ve arrived so quickly to help them out, and I find that very rewarding,” she said. “Or when a missing person is returned home, that too can be very rewarding.”

Sometimes, Klassen does miss being on the ice. She still loves going to the Olympic Oval to cheer on the Canadian speed skating team when Calgary hosts a World Cup or world championships.

“Whenever I go to the oval and watch skating, I definitely miss being out there and racing,” she said.

“But I’ve had so many injuries too along the way that I’m happy to not be grinding it out through training sessions anymore.”

She recalled how speed skating was actually “the last thing” she wanted to do as an 18-year-old looking to pick up another sport in addition to hockey. At her parents’ suggestion, she gave it a go.

“When I stepped onto the ice with those long blades I could barely stand up and there I was like 18 years old and five-year-old kids were flying past me on the ice,” she said. “So it was a very humbling experience.”

One gold, two silver and three bronze Olympic medals later, the Winnipeg-born athlete continues to make Calgary her home.

Following her retirement from speed skating in 2015, she has marked another major achievement: finishing her psychology degree.

While she is currently focused on learning about the different areas of policing as a new officer, she does have an interest in joining the mountain bike unit at some point.

“We did a lot of cycling for cross training, so I feel like that would be kind of neat,” she said.

So far, only a few people have recognized her in her new uniform, but the interaction has always been positive.

The constable speaks highly of her team and sergeant, and said so far, the experience has been “amazing.”

“I’ve been having a blast,” she said.

