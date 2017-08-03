Tons of entertainment on the grounds

It will be all and everything you could ever dream of this weekend at the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days.

There’s so much to do, all centred at the grounds of the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society.

While on the grounds come watch the rodeo at the Cervus Stadium, but when you’re not enjoying rodeo come down to the Heritage Arena to watch gymkhana, Hearts of the West and the Heavy Horse Pull daily.

On the Heritage Stage your favourite acts are back.

Little Buckaroos start off at 12 p.m. on Friday, followed by The Magic of Aaron Matthews at 1 p.m., and Colin Christopher Hypnotist at 2 p.m. There’s a full day of performances each day, plus HOJA takes to the stage for an evening performance at 9 p.m.

Back by popular demand are the tradeshow, the Molson beer gardens, and the Co-op wine cellar.

Don’t forget to check out Cowboy Church on Sunday as well.

This year there will be a tonne of new things to see like a stock dog demonstration, teams of horses, and draft horse hitch shows.

The grounds open at 11 a.m. and from there you can watch the Monster Trucks, Superdogs, the Cutest Show on Earth, Kids Tractor Pull, a Comedy Juggler, and a fireworks show at the end of the day at 11 p.m.

On Sunday night watch your friends do their best Milli Vanilli imitation during the Original Joe’s Lip Sync Competition at 9 p.m.

Don’t forget to swing by the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society office this week to buy one of the keepsake Strathmore Stampede mugs for $20.

For more information, please visit strathmoreag.com, or call 403-934-5811.