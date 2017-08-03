Stampede ready to take over Strathmore for weekend

This weekend it’s time for the 2017 Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days. All of your favourite rodeo and western entertainment take place August 4 to 7 at Strathmore’s agricultural grounds.

Next week on August 5, make sure to get your lawn chair out as the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days parade makes its way through town.

Dust will be kicked up as the excitement and anticipation grows around the professional rodeo.

All of the traditional rodeo events are taking place as well as chuckwagon races and Running with the Bulls.

Since 2003 the Strathmore Stampede has hosted Running with the Bulls. It’s an event were about 80 brave participants face three rounds of bulls in a track. The bravest, most entertaining and daring runner wins the prize of $1,000.

The World Professional Chuckwagon Association tour stops in Strathmore during the Strathmore Stampede. Come watch the wild dash of the chucks every day during the Strathmore Stampede.

The main event is the pro rodeo which is held each day in the Cervus Stadium.

The rodeo includes bareback racing, saddle bronc, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, novice bareback and saddle bronc, team roping, and the crowd’s favourite bull riding.

On Friday August 4, the rodeo kicks off at 1 p.m. followed by the chuckwagon races at 7 p.m. Be sure to watch the rodeo performance as Miss Strathmore Stampede Cayley Pelzter will be riding in the Canadian Flag during the singing of the National Anthem.

On Saturday don’t forget to wear read to help support the troops. The rodeo starts again at 1 p.m. but this time get ready for some daredevil Joes and Janes as the Running with the Bulls happens at 6 p.m. It’s a chance for regular joes to run with the bulls, show off that crazy courage and win a $1,000 prize.

The chucks take to the track after Running with the Bulls at 7 p.m.

Break out that pink shirt on Sunday as it’s ‘tough Enough to Wear Pink Day’ in support of breast cancer awareness. The rodeo starts at 1 p.m., Running with the Bulls at 6 p.m. and the chuckwagon races at 7 p.m. Then on Monday the final day of the stampede the chucks are back on at 1 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 4 p.m. in the Cervus Stadium.

For more information please visit strathmoreag.com, or call 403-934-5811.