Rodeo the anchor of Stampede

The Town of Strathmore is set kick up some dust with the Strathmore Stampede rodeo celebration.

The third largest Canadian rodeo will take place over the August long weekend from Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 7.

“You don’t have to be that experienced to enjoy the rodeo and the wagon racing and various events,” said Herb McLean, general manager of the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society.

Over the weekend guest can get their adrenaline pumping as hundreds of competitors fight for more than $250,000 in prize money across rodeo events that include chuckwagon racing, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, bareback, bull riding, tie down roping, team roping and ladies barrel racing.

The rodeo officially kicks off on Friday with the rodeo events at 1 p.m. followed by the chuckwagon races at 7 p.m.

The rodeo events will feature 12 world champions, 33 Canadian champions and many competitors in the top 15 of their sport in the world said McLean.

“There are many local folks that are part of the rodeo entry. For instance, Scott Schiffner is entered to ride bulls and Jeremy Buhler in team roping,” said McLean.

The competitors for the competition are among the best in the world and have competed in the Canadian and National Finals Rodeos and Calgary Stampede.

“Obtain a copy of our program and days sheet that are current for everyday for the rodeo. Within the program is our Rodeos 101 and Wagons 101 which is a bit of a primer for those that are not necessarily experts in those sports,” said McLean.