Rockyford Rodeo celebrates 60

By Chelsea Kemp, Airdrie Echo/Hanna Herald/Strathmore Standard

The 60th annual Rockyford Rodeo officially kicks off with the national anthem on Saturday, July 29, 2017. The event featured saddle bronc, bareback, steer riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and a bull bust. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/Airdrie Echo)

The Rockyford Rodeo took place July 28-30.

 

Winners from the event were:

Bareback – Bevin Brown, Strathmore, AB

Bull Riding – Armando Davila, Red Willow, AB

Ladies Barrel Racing – Adrienna O’Rourke, Three Hills, AB

Saddlebronc – Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, AB

Steer Wrestling – Jeff Heggie, Cardston, AB

Team Roping – Trey Purdie, Red Deer County, AB/Jason Smith, Wimborne, AB

Tie Down Roping – Clark Hughson, Foremost, AB

Junior Barrel Racing – Jewel Pollock, Rocky Mountain House, AB

Pee Wee Barrel Racing – Lucy Smith, Raymond, AB

Boys Steer Riding – Tristan Manning, Edson AB

Break Away Roping – Chase Kellett, Picture Butte, AB

Junior Bulls – Grady Smeltzer, Claresholm, AB

 