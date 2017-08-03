Rockyford Rodeo celebrates 60
The Rockyford Rodeo took place July 28-30.
Winners from the event were:
Bareback – Bevin Brown, Strathmore, AB
Bull Riding – Armando Davila, Red Willow, AB
Ladies Barrel Racing – Adrienna O’Rourke, Three Hills, AB
Saddlebronc – Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, AB
Steer Wrestling – Jeff Heggie, Cardston, AB
Team Roping – Trey Purdie, Red Deer County, AB/Jason Smith, Wimborne, AB
Tie Down Roping – Clark Hughson, Foremost, AB
Junior Barrel Racing – Jewel Pollock, Rocky Mountain House, AB
Pee Wee Barrel Racing – Lucy Smith, Raymond, AB
Boys Steer Riding – Tristan Manning, Edson AB
Break Away Roping – Chase Kellett, Picture Butte, AB
Junior Bulls – Grady Smeltzer, Claresholm, AB