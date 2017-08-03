Reds have honour of first game at Fair Field

Cheadle is home to a new baseball diamond for the Strathmore Reds.

“We wanted to have a facility where 13-year-old all the way up to men’s league could play, and you can here,” said Cockx.

The Reds played their very first game against the Okotoks Outlaws at the Fair Field Ball Park beside the Cheadle community centre on Saturday, July 29.

“It was a daunting, we had a vision and it was a big vision. This was basically a field of weeds before we started,” said Darren Cockx, assistant coach for the Red’s for five years.

The diamond was able to come together through dedication of the Reds coaches with help from the Cheadle Lions Club and Cheadle Community Association.

The game kicked off with a ribbon cutting of the field and a unveiling of a dedication tablet to Raymond Albert Fair, who passed away last year, the field’s namesake.

“It’s named after Ray Fair. He was our bar tender, a Lions Club member and a huge baseball guy. He was a big part of [Reds] ball,” said Cockx.

A memorial to Fair, designed by Cockx and the coaches, sits at the front of the field and includes an epithet for the former Lion and a thank you to the field’s sponsors.

Fair’s family was on hand to unveil the field and the memorial.

The big day also featured a free BBQ for fans and a trade show to make the baseball game an event.

“It’s for the community, and it a dream come true. It was a field of dreams and its come to reality in a short year,” said Cockx.

The team has been playing in Kinsman park prior to the new field, but the number of baseball teams in the Strathmore area made it difficult for the team to effectivly train.

“Strathmore is short on diamonds. We could only play once a week there.

“We said we’re going to do this, not just or us but for other teams too. It takes the pressure off of Strathmore,” said Cockx.

The team set out to build the Fair Field more than a year ago.

“We built this diamond, the four coaches we did this on our own,” said Cockx.

The hardest part was raising the $400,000 needed to create the field.

Sponsorships from Gray’s Ltd. totalling $150,000 and a $50,000 sponsorship from Grain Corp were pivotal in getting the field rolling.

The new diamond sits on land that is shared by the Cheadle Lions Club, the Cheadle Community and land purchased by the Reds.

The new field includes custom designed powered dugouts, complete with storage for players gear, an automated irrigation system, and seating for fans around the dug out and in bleachers.

“We had an idea and wanted to make a dream come true, and build a diamond for kids to play on,” said Jason Tanton, head coach for the Reds for six years.

“I just want kids to able to come play here for years and years to come,” said Tanton.

The new field has caught the attention of Baseball Alberta, and the Reds will be hosting the Baseball Alberta provincial playoff’s in August.

“It will be good to be at home, it’s the first time we ever hosted,” said Tanton.

The AA Bantam Reds will be heading into the tier one play offs, and Tanton said that playing at Fair Field would give them a home team advantage.

The playoff marks the start of long lasting legacy for the Strathmore baseball teams new diamond.

“Hopefully it just lasts forever, and it’s a good place for people to come together and have a good time and enjoy the game of baseball,” said Tanton.