Origin Malting set to host soft opening

Get ready draft beer enthusiasts as next month will mark the soft opening of Origin Malting & Brewing, a Strathmore-based malt brewery.

The new brewery created bu Josh Michaluk and Kyle Geeraert will be opening on August 4.

“Things are going good, we’re just finishing up construction right now,” said Geeraert. “We’re planning on opening the brewery and the tap house August 4,” he said. Geeraert explained that the event will be the brewery’s way to test the waters before a more official opening and their participation in Alberta Open Farm Days this summer.

Alberta Open Farm Days is held August 19 and 20. The event is meant to give citizens a chance to visit local farms and ranches and gain a better connection to agriculture and the agri-industry.

“For open farm days we’re teaming up with ATB, Toolshed Brewing in Calgary and a couple local farms, Scott Schifner Ranches and Hilton Ventures,” he said. The business plans to host bus tours into the area.

“The buses are going to leave Calgary and come out and go to Scott Schifner’s Ranch and then go to Hilton Ventures, then it’s going to come back into Strathmore where they’re going to have some lunch and supper and do a brewery tour,” he said.

The soft opening is meant to be a celebration for family and friends to come out and view the property.

“There’s not going to be any grand opening really until we get our malting equipment installed. Then we’re going to do a big grand opening in October,” he explained.

Geeraert explained that the best way to keep up to date with what’s happening with the brewery is to visit them online and through seocial media.

“We keep that pretty up to date with all of our events. That is working very well for us at this point in time,” he said.

For more information please check out Origin Malting online on Twitter and Instagram, or visit their website at orginmalting.com.