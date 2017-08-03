Lynn McGonigle back on the horse after crash

A local racer from Strathmore brought the heat in the Rockyford Rodeo barrel racing competition after recovering from an accident last year.

“[The rodeo] was great. A little hot, I was just melting”, said Lynn McGonigle who has lived in Strathmore for more than 30 years.

McGonigle competed in the Rockyford Rodeo Ladies Barrel Racing in 30-degree weather on Saturday, July 29.

“We love it we love the communities that put the rodeos on. We’re very thankful and grateful for them to do it it’s a lot of work.

“We just hope we please the crowds and keep them coming back,” said McGonigle.

McGonigle raced with a horse that was relatively green and unseasoned in the support, but the racers training of the young horse led to a powerful ride.

The racer trains her own races horses, and changes up who she rides based on the rodeo grounds and weather.

“It’s a great sport, it’s very family oriented. The camaraderie is great and I love the competition because of the adrenaline rush of doing it,” explained McGonigle.

The barrel racer said the sports are often one of the most popular sports in the rodeo because the speed and precision of the athletes make’s for an exciting experience.

“We’re working on making it first [in popularity],” joked McGonigle.

McGonigle has been racing for more than three decades and experienced her first major crash last year.

“I was in a bad wreck a year ago I’m just getting back to [barrel racing]. I was running in a barrel race and he [the horse] zigged and I zagged, it just was not good.

“I ended up in the first ambulance ride of my life,” said McGonigle.

The Rockyford Rodeo marked McGonigle fourth Rodeo this year after a year of rehabilitation after splitting her pelvis in the crash.

The barrel racer usually competes in more than 20 competitions a year, she joked it was a change to have to take it easy.

“I actually tried to soon [to barrel race], and realized that’s a little to painful. It was a bit challenging to get the little bit of fear out of me, but I have great horses that I trust,” said McGonigle.

The racer was chomping at the bit to get back to racing, and it helped that she rides with animals that she trusts and are great to ride.

“It’s so cool to know that your on an animal will keep you as safe as they can keep you.”

“It’s a big thrill,” said McGonigle.

The avid barrel racer first started racing after her husband taught her to race.

“I got bored sitting in the [rodeo] stands and said please teach me to ride. He created the [barrel racing] monster,” laughed McGonigle.

The seasoned veteran is now passing on her knowledge, sharing her years of experience with younger riders who want to get into the sport.

McGonigle recommends taking some lessons first before getting into barrel racing with an older seasoned horse.

“Get horse that’s going to take care of you and build your confidence,” said McGonigle.

She usually rides a Quarter Horse, because she said she thinks they are one of the most trustworthy breeds for the sport.

“Quarter Horse’s minds are a little safer. They’re built for [barrel racing] they hold up better,” said McGonigle.

The rider recommends the sport, its relatively safe and offers great opportunities to meet people and get to know the rodeo community.

She said that she hopes that she will continue to see the barrel racing community to grow.

“It’s a great sport, we love it,” said McGonigle.