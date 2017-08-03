A new clock tower in Rockyford will serve as a community icon in memory of two fallen fire fighters.

“The time that they have spent representing our department and volunteering we [decided to] put a clock up representing that time,” said Rocky Ford Mayor Darcy J. Burke.

The clock tower memorial was revealed after the Rockyford Parade on Saturday, July 29.

Burke, Bow-River MP Marin Shields, MLA Derek Fildebrandt, Wheatland County Division 7 Councillor Ben Armstrong, the Rockyford Town Council and Rockyford Rural Fire Association were on hand for the unveiling.

“We lost two fire men in the fire department over the past few years. One family member passed away in an automobile accident, another in a farming accident,” said Burke.

The instillation of the clock tower was inspired based on suggestion from the Rockyford fire chief Kevin Elder.

“We thought we had to do something to pay tribute to their commitment to our community and the protection of us.” said Burke, who served as an emcee for the event.

The tower is dedicated to David Mabbot, who passed away in May 1997, and to Richard Zachariassen who passed away in February 2015 in recognition of their years of volunteer fire fighting service and dedication in protection the community.

“They contributed a bunch of time to the community and we owe it to them and their families,” said Burke.

The clock cost $40,000 to build and design.

It was specially ordered from Cincinnati, Ohio and took six months to construct before installation.

The Rockyford Firefighters and the Village of Rockyford commissioned the clock.

The tower was made possible through countless volunteer hours of people who took time to fundraise and install the clock said Burke.

“Those people put their lives on the line for us at a call, for those people who volunteer to do this for us it is with great gratitude that we thank you for what you do for our communities.” said Shields, during the ceremony.

Fildebrandt also spoke at the dedication highlighting the important role fire fighters play in the community, and how the tower will stand for years as a memory of their dedication.

“This is going to be a real icon of Rockyford for generations to come. It’s a great day in Rockyford, It’s a great day in Alberta. This is a beautiful monument to Rockyford,” said Fildebrandt.

The clock stands tall, with a brilliant fire red colour, on Main street and Railway avenue, and chimes one the hour.

“They put their lives on the line every time they’re out there,” said Armstrong, during the dedication ceremony explain the importance of honouring local volunteer firefighters.