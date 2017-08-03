Chucks ready to roll for another year

The rolling thunder of the chuckwagon races will be coming to the Strathmore Stampede over the course of the August long weekend.

“It’s really entertaining and action packed,” said Herb Mclean, general manager of the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society.

The event is brought to the Strathmore Stampede by the World Professional Chuckwagon Association (WPCA) starting on Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7:00p.m. and on Monday, August 5 at 1:00p.m.

“It’s a very exciting sport, and one with a deep rich tradition in rodeo, particularly in Alberta,” said McLean

The races will feature a full compliment of 36 drivers and more than 500 horses competing over the course of the weekend for more than $80,000 in prize money.

These world-class athletes will compete over nine heats of four wagons drawn by four horses each night.

When the chuck’s are not racing they will be camping in the wagon village at the Strathmore Stampede.

The competition is fierce this year, 28 of the drivers were competitors in the 2017 Calgary Stampede.

“You can go watch the horses preform, when you’re in the [Strathmore Stampede] Grandstand you can feel it shake,” said Bryan Hebson, director of marketing for the WPCA.

The Strathmore Stampede is one of ten events featured in the WPCA race circuit.

Hebson said that there are three major factors that make the chuckwagon races an exciting sport to watch.

First, the horses performing in the event are the top competitors in the world, giving guests the chance to watch the best talent from across North America.

“These horses come from racetracks from all across North America, and we have horses with blood lines that go back to Secretariat,” said Hebson.

Second, the Strathmore Stampede Grandstand lets spectators get up close and personal with the races.

“In Strathmore you right on top of the action watching the same guys, same horses, same drivers, same outriders you watched in the Calgary [Stampede], for less price to get in.

“You can feel it more,” said Hebson.

Third, it’s entertaining for the whole family to do and watch.

“[For families] you’re there and everyone has a different thing. You can watch the horses and the race and feel the Grandstand shake,” said Hebson.

This years Strathmore Stampede also offers guests the chance to see a chuckwagon legends final ride.

The Strathmore Stampede will mark the final ride of, “The King,” Kelly Sutherland, a legend in the chuckwagon circuit.

“At the end, of the day what he’s done for the sport is big,” said Hebson.

Over the course of a 48-year career Sutherland, 65, who hails from Grand Prairie, has accumulated 12 world champion titles in the WPCA, 12 wins at the Calgary Stampede and more than 150 numerous racing awards.

The chuckwagon races are set to take off ushering in a new era with the retirement of Sutherland, and the last race will be a sight to behold.

“It’s entertaining and something that family can do together,” said Hebson.