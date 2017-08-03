Celebrating Canada 150 at Stampede Parade

The annual Strathmore Stampede parade is set to kick off on Saturday, Aug. 5 brining with it the rodeo spirit of the Canadian West, and candy for the kids.

The Siksika Nation Band Council will be leading the 2017 Strathmore Stampede as the official parade marshals.

The theme for this year’s parade is Canada 150 Celebrating our Heritage and Culture.

Town Council decided to invite Siksika Council to reflect on theme of Canada 150, and build relationships between the two communities.

“It’s feel like its a really great opportunity for Siksika and the Town of Strathmore to collaborate more, we’ve been neighbours for so long this opportunity is long over due, ” said Carlin Black Rabbit, Siksika councillor and one of the parade marshals.

The Siksika council will be riding in the parade in their full regalia (head dresses) and will include some horses.

“Heritage Days is the biggest event in Strathmore to be invited to be a part of it is always an honour, I look forward to collaborating more” said Black Rabbit.

Black Rabbit said that the parade marks a step forward in building between the Strathmore and Siksika communities.

“It’s all about building that relationship and breaking those barriers. I feel that if we can be a part of the parade then the residents can do a little bit of their homework on the traditional territories of the Blackfoot people,” said Black Rabbit.

The move to ask Siksika Nation Band Council to serve as parade marshals for the Strathmore Stampede comes after Calgary announced Treaty 7 would lead the Calgary Stampede Parade.

Black Rabbit said he sees the parade as part of the Town of Strathmore, and in particular Mayor Michael Ell, continued work and efforts to include the Siksika in community events and empower the nation.

“We’re just honoured to have Siksika be a part of it this year, there such a great part of our Canadian heritage,” said Kendra Armstrong, Town of Strathmore community events assistance.

Participants in the parade are asked to arrive and be set up for the show by 8:30a.m.

The parade will kick off at 9:00a.m.

Commercial floats can participate for $25 and all non-profit, community and charity organization can join in for free.

Floats and participants in the parade will be judges hidden along the parade route.

The parade is brought together and organized by 20 community and 20 staff volunteers.

The Town of Strathmore is expecting approximately 90 floats to participate in the parade.

“[It’s great] seeing all the community involvement, every year it seems to get better and better. The amount of spectators we see grows every year and that is great to see,” said Armstrong.

The parade starts on Park Lane Drive and Lakeside Boulevard heading north.

The parade works its was through the downtown core of Strathmore back towards Park Lane Drive and Lakeside Boulevard.

“Arrive early for the best seats and come out and enjoy the day,” said Armstrong.

Get there early the roads close at 8:00a.m. and re-open at approximately 10:30a.m.