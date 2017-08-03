Beautiful Scars set to play Green Bar

The all-American sound rock band, The Beautiful Scars are taking over Strathmore’s Green Bar next month as the band hosts a one night only concert.

The show will take place from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at The Green Bar, which is located at 135 3rd Avenue in Strathmore.

At The Green Bar Takeover, there will be special guests, and the live concert as well as a the band will be undertaking a cool project. During the concert the band will be filming their first music video.

The Beautiful Scars are the trio made up of singer songwriter Kevin Knopf on vocals and guitar, Darren Genoveses on bass guitar and vocals, and Curt Rock on drums and vocals.

“The Green Bar is an interesting place. They are amazing there,” said Knopf.

“One of the things they do that is wonderful, is that they support live and original music, which is phenomenal,” he said.

“I have been debuting original songs there for about a year. I go down on Friday night open jam and I’ll get up and I’ll do two, or three jams. They are very welcoming,” he said.

The idea for the music video is a spin off of a Bon Jovi video where members of the audience filmed part of the video from the crowd.

“I got a hold of my friends at the Green Bar and it’s absolutely perfect for this because it’s small it only holds 75 people and it’s got a great ambiance to it, it’s kind of a sweaty rock’n roll bar,” said Knopf.

The opening act will be on stage at 8 p.m. followed by the Beautiful Scars at about 9 p.m.

“We’re going to do a full show, a full concert. What we’ll do is we’ll have people in the audience that will be part of our group that will pass the video cameras around. That will all get edited into a mad crazy video later,” said Knopf.

He explained that the audience is going to be a great group of people including friends and family of the band and that the night will be a once in a lifetime event.

After the Green Bar Takeover, keep your eyes and ears open for The Beautiful Scars as their music was recently featured on the radio at Drumheller on 99.5 Drum FM.

The band won’t be hitting the road until next summer, right now they are focusing on increasing their radio and social media presence. One such practise is visiting radio stations in the region and playing in the studio live on air.

“Playing live in the radio stations where we can do acoustic stuff, that will be really important for us,” said Knopf.

On the September long-weekend on the Friday night, the band will also be performing at the third annual Badlands Boogie Music Festival.

The festival is an annual fundraiser to help save the East Coulee trust bridge.

The Badlands Boogie is on the September long-weekend at Picture Coulee in the Drumheller Valley. For more information on The Beautiful Scars, please visit the band on Facebook.