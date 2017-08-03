Battle of the bands week 3 Rock ‘n Roll

Rock week was the theme for the third week of the Battle of the Bands in Strathmore. The event, which is hosted by the Town of Strathmore Canada 150 Committee was held at Legends Kitchen and Bar on July 27.

The night saw three rock ‘n roll bands take to the stage starting at 7 p.m. with The Fatal Pursuit, a young and modern metal band from Calgary

Afterwards they were followed up by Marwood Way an original band from Calgary with influences like ACDC, and Guns N’ Roses.

The final act of the night was Ecila, a rock ‘n roll band based out of Saskatoon with a variety of original music who have played in Saskatoon, Regina and Lloydminister.

Bands competing in the Battle of the Bands are vying to win the grand prize of $1,500 a chance to c-host a morning or drive home show on a Golden West Radio Station and the opportunity to perform at the Canada 150 Music Festival held in Strathmore on August 26.

The Battle of the Bands is held each Thursday until August 17 at Legends Kitchen & Bar in Strathmore.