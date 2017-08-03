2017 sees return of Running with the Bulls

After last year’s event was cancelled due to weather, Running with the Bulls will make its triumphant return to the 2017 Strathmore Stampede.

“It’s exciting. One of the truly uniquely exciting features of the Running with the Bulls is the fact that the folks who run with the bulls are amateurs,” said Herb McLean, general manager of the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society.

“It’s a way for the general public to become involved in the sport without being professional,” said McLean, whose excited to see the event run this year after is was cancelled in 2016 due to bad weather.

The event features up to 80 contestants battling it out as they try to outrun the rodeo stock over the course of an hour.

McLean said he’s seen people from around the world compete in the event.

Courageous guests can race against three to four bulls at a time over four separate heats.

“We respect the bulls and we ensure that the bulls are not abused in anyway,” said McLean.

It’s the only event of its kind in Canada.

“If people wish to be out in the arena and out with the bulls this is a way for them to participate and have a little fun,” said McLean.

The race takes place over an hour or two in a specially designed course that maximizes the safety of the runners and the bulls.

“We typically have people taking flight up the fence panels on the course [to avoid the bulls],” said McLean.

The winner, the contestant who puts on the best show, takes home a $1000 cash prize.

Participants are screened by the Strathmore Stampede to make sure they are healthy and up to the task.

People are disqualified from joining in on the event if they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol or have a physical impairment that could put them in danger.

EMS is on site in preparation for any potential mishaps to make sure that the bulls and the contestants are kept safe.

“It’s exciting to perform in front a full Grandstand in the arena with the bulls,” said McLean.

For those brave enough to face the bulls in the arena they can sign up at the Stampede Grounds for $25.

Sign up fast though; the Running with the Bulls is available on a first come first serve basis.

Running with the Bulls takes place on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6:00p.m. in the Cervus Stadium at the Strathmore Stampede as part of the chuckwagon entertainment.

“It’s a total experience, for the contestant I’m sure that it is a highlight of their life,” said McLean.