There's a new deputy fire chief in town. On July 18 before the meeting of Wheatland County council Judy Unsworth, Wheatland County's fire and emergency management co-ordinator introduced the new deputy fire chief Mac de Beaudrap to council.

The new deputy chief spent five years serving as the fire chief in Strathmore, before a move to Cochrane and several years of work with Rocky View County.

“I am so happy to be here,” said de Beaudrap. He explained that his family originally homesteaded in the Trochu region.

“This is where I want to be,” he said.

Modified voting procedure bylaw

The bylaw allows additional voting stations that could be required in Wheatland County during the 2017 municipal election. Chief administrative officer Alan Parkin explained that in bigger electoral divisions, there may be more than one polling station.

The returning officer, Terri Tower has already tentatively booked facilities within the county.

The modified bylaw was passed during the meeting.

Playground funding

Wheatland County has approved funding for the Wheatland Crossing school playground and gymnasium as well as committed to fund workout and other spaces over a multi-year term.

The funds will come from municipal reserve – Parks in 2017.

There is approximately $214,031 in the reserve.

The Friends of East Wheatland have a shortfall of about $150,000. The playground has already become a fixture in the community. The school itself serves students from the communities of Standard, Rockyford, Hussar and Gleichen.

Council passed a unanimous motion to provide $125,000 from municipal reserve for the Friends of East Wheatland for the Wheatland Crossing School playground project.

Martin Shields certificate

Wheatland County was presented with a certificate of appreciation from Bow River MP Martin Shields. The honour was in recognition of the county's contributions to the community during Canada 150.

Eagle Lake RV Resort fundraiser: Step One Housing

On August 12, Eagle Lake RV Resort will be hosting a fundraiser for Step One Housing in Strathmore. The program provides living quarters and life skills for people who have challenges finding housing.

There will be a barbecue, horseshoe tournament for adults, and face painting for kids.