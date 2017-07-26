Town Council Briefs: Upgrades to town facilities

Town council reviewed a number of community infrastructure projects planned for 2017, during the regular meeting of town council on July 19.

At the Aquatics Centre the waterslide will be enclosed and a steam room will be added and upgrades will be completed to the HVAC system.

The facility will be shut down on August 28 until October 23.

In terms of the plant at the Family Centre the plant will be partially down until September 1 for repairs.

A community pavilion will be built on the north east side of Kinsmen Park.

The park will also see numerous renovations in August and September including repairs to lighting,, repainting and sandblasting. The playground equipment will be replaced and additional plants will be planted as well as the lake clean-up and storm pond projects.

The north park parking ( on the east half) lot will be closed during construction in late July. The playground equipment will be installed in August and September.

At Gray’s Park this summer, a pathway will be constructed along with a bird watching hut.

The town office itself will be renovated in July and August. The town hall will be assessed and a site plan will be developed for a new building area.

In the downtown region there will be new plazas, new sidewalks, lighting and street furniture installed, as well as a storm water drainage line and greenery.

Construction will start in July and will likely be completed by the end of September.

Construction on the storm water drainage line near Kinsmen Park will start in July and the one construction on Second Avenue will start after the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days on August 5-7.

DDRC Award recognizes Abe Fehr Homes

Abe Fehr and Abe Fehr Homes was the recipient of the Town of Strathmore’s Downtown Design Review Committee’s recognition award on July 19. Fehr was recognized for his efforts to help revitalize the downtown region of Strathmore.

Fehr was recognized for contributions to 222 and 224 Fourth Avenue.

“I want to sincerely thank you,” said councillor Bob Sobol as he noted that the home builder has worked to increase the density in the downtown area.

Seniors Advisory Committee Update

Ethel Bertram spoke on behalf of the Senior’s Advisory Committee during the regular meeting of town council on July 19 and gave council an update on the activities of the committee to date.

She spoke of a seniors activity calendar with activities that are minimal to no cost.

“Many activities do appear in the paper a day or two before it takes place, but if we’ve missed reading the paper for a couple of days we’ve missed it,” she said.

The calendar has activities like band concerts, and school musicals.

“The feedback has been great,” she said.

She also spoke of the great success of Seniors’ Week information day on June 8 this year.

“We may have to look at doing similar presentations during the year,” she said because of the success of the day, which was organized by the town, FCSS, the library and Senior’s Advisory Committee.

The also spoke about the implementation of a coffee time group to help get information out to seniors.

The Seniors Advisory Committee is preparing for Senior Power on September 22. They will have a booth for information, or perhaps a questionnaire or a survey.

“It’s a full day that targets the senior population. It happens every two years and consists of booths from various groups with programs and information,” she said.

There are also plans to implement a Snow Angel program in town. In the fall they will be contacting local schools and groups like the boy scouts and cadet program. Over the summer they will be contacting other communities who have similar programs.

In terms of housing and transportation Bertram explained that the volunteer driver program is a great addition to the community.

She noted that housing and transportation are still issues for local seniors.

She also noted that a report on housing will be presented to council soon.