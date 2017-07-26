Storm drains to be installed downtown

Pooling water after a heavy downpour is a problem the Town of Strathmore has faced for several years.

This summer the town has plans to install storm drains along Second Avenue, in an effort to divert the water into the lake.

The storm drain issue was discussed by town council during the July 19 meeting.

Town council voted to allocate $300,000 from the financial stabilization fund for the Second Avenue Storm Sewer Project.

“The storm sewer prices have come back higher than anticipated,” explained Chief Administrative Officer James Thackray.

During the discussion, councillor Rocky Blokland explained that 10 years ago the street was ripped up and Second Avenue was shut down for six weeks. Staff replied that this time the entire area will not be shut down to traffic, but they were unaware of why the work was not completed at that time.

Thackray explained that the new storm drains improve the towns ability to drain off water.

Councillor Bob Sobol asked staff what the ramifications of not doing the work would be on the town.

“The issue is the downtown does not have a storm sewer, so what happens in heavy rain events or thunderstorms is the street floods and we are at risk. We only have about a 1 in 10 framework to deal with it, so we really need to have better storm water management,” said Thackray.

“The street doesn’t have much capacity,” he said.

“We believe it’s vital to do it,” he said.

The CAO recognized town staff for their work on the project during the meeting.

It’s estimated that the project will cost about $750,000 to complete. Eight bids were received for the project.

“We anticipate the downtown project should be done by the end of September, so we are working very hard to do that,” he said.