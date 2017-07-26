Overnight shelter to host celebration

There are only a couple more months before the Strathmore Overnight Shelter will open its doors to the public. On July 29, a celebratory barbecue will be held to thank volunteers and people within the community who have been supportive of the project.

The barbecue will be held at noon at the Harvest Healing Centre Church.

The Strathmore Overnight Shelter is primed to open in the fall of 2017.

The shelter will provide temporary refuge for homeless men and women in the community. The facility provides 10 beds, but also showers, laundry facilities and a commercial kitchen where volunteers prepare meals.

The shelter will act as a go-between for people and services, so that guests are able to be connected to the right services to get employment and shelter in order to move forward with their lives.

Guests may stay no more than five days at a time. After five days, they will be referred to other agencies in communities like Calgary, Medicine Hat, or Lethbridge.

The shelter received its final building permit this month. Its opening was slightly delayed in 2016 due to a number of factors, the largest being the need for the installation of a sprinkler system.

“It’s nobody’s fault really, it’s just the code,” said Pastor Elizabeth Karp a member of the Strathmore Overnight Shelter board.

“There hasn’t been a shelter like this (in Strathmore) and it changes all the zoning,” she explained.

Special thanks were given to Carl Pollard of Legacy Fire Protection and their staff for their efforts and many volunteer work hours.

Last winter a death in Strathmore that was linked to exposure, and Karp says that reflects the need to give people a safe place to stay. The shelter will also help quests connect with community resources in Strathmore and Wheatland County.

The town of Strathmore donated $40,000 to the shelter in 2015. On July 19, during the regular meeting of town council, councillor Denise Peterson relayed the shelter board’s accomplishments to the town council.

“This community group has raised $8,000 for their air exchange program, $2,000 for their extra piping, $4,100 for the architect permits and drawings and $60,000 to put in the system. They have done an exceeding amount of work to see this project to completion,” said Peterson.

Staff from the Calgary Drop-in Centre and the Strathmore Crisis Centre have also have offered to help the shelter prepare for their opening by training volunteers, if necessary.

“The shelter needs to be 100 per cent ready the day the door opens,” said Richard Rodgers, Director of Outreach for the Strathmore Overnight Shelter. In addition, Rodgers says he is working on creating a referral program to place those that stay at the shelter. He currently has approximately 70 interested agencies.

The Strathmore Overnight Shelter is presently seeking volunteers to help with fundraising, cleaning and cooking for guests.

On August 5, the Strathmore Overnight Shelter will be hosting their annual Chilli Cookoff fundraiser at the agricultural grounds during the Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days.