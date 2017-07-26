Midget Reds preparing for playoffs

The Strathmore AA midget baseball team is headed to provincial playoffs after a hard fought season.

“You want to play all year to win your last game,” said Shawn Wilson, head coach finishing up his first year with the Reds 18U.

The Reds will be battling it out on the second week off August.

The AA midget baseball team’s season runs from April to August, the last regular season games took place over the July 22 weekend.

The team played in Fort Saskatchewan defeating the teams from Fort McMurray 10-9 and Bonnyville 19-1, but losing 5-1 to Fort Saskatchewan.

The team is waiting to find out if they will be competing in the tier one or tier two based on the results from this weeked.

“Hopefully we come off this weekend on a high. [The July 22 weekend] has got a big play on where we’re going to sit,” said Wilson.

The team has been dominating the competition over the season, and Wilson said he is hoping to maintain that momentum for the provincial playoffs.

The team’s secret weapon to success is the variety of pitchers on the team that range from conventional pitchers, to knuckle balls and left-handers.

“Pitching has been our strength, versus most teams, it’s the depth of our pitching,” said Wilson.

The team is made up of 15 players ranging from ages 15 to 19 years old.

The team has faced issues with consistency this year due to the younger kids playing on the team.

“We’ve had a lot younger team then we’ve had the last few years, we had a lot of growing pains,” said Wilson.

Wilson isn’t worried though; he said the team is strong enough to potentially dominate the competition.

The team is getting more consistent and Wilson has seen the team get better all season.

“We’ve proven we can play and beat any team of any level that we’ve played this year,” said Wilson.

For now the team is waiting for the results of the competition this weekend.

“We’re feeling pretty confident, we had a pretty good win against Okotoks and Cheadle. If we can keep playing like that we will be successful,” said Scott Desserre, 18, who has played with the Reds for three years.

The player said that the playoffs would be difficult because the team is has more younger players than other teams in the league.

The younger teams take time to adapt to game play, and that the age gap can make a big difference in competitions said Desserre.

The player said that he hopes that the team will be able to build momentum during their games in Fort Saskatchewan so they go in swinging in the playoffs.

“There’s been up and downs. The good thing about baseball is you get lots of games and chances to redeem yourself,” said Desserre.