Kings using summer wisely, preparing for camp

The Wheatland Kings Junior B hockey team is getting ready for a new season with their annual training summer camp.

“This year we have some returning guys coming back and we’ve been hitting the streets and pounding the pavement trying to get some recruits,” said Braden Desmet, associate coach for the team.

The summer camp is coming up at the end of August, and Desmet is thrilled with the number and skill level of the recruits.

“The more players that we can get on ice and see the better. We’re looking for our return guys to elevate the level of play and set the standard,” said Desmet.

The camp will be taking place in Indus, Alberta this year due to maintenance work at the Strathmore hockey rink.

“We typically try to get guys on the ice and get the skills out in the first few sessions and then get right into the games,” said Desmet, describing the summer camp training process.

Desmet has been with the team for a year, along with head coach Shadoe Stoodley and his brother and fellow associate coach Keenan Desmet, and the team is looking to make the jump to the Junior A level this season.

The summer camp will build off of the changes made by the new coaches last year that place an emphasis on skills and play.

“Last year was my first time coaching, I grew up playing hockey and wanted to get in coaching and give back and be part of a more competitive club,” said Desmet.

It can be difficult to attract people with the location of the team.

However, Desmet said that he thinks that his fellow coaches and the team members have fostered a culture that will attract players to the team.

“We’ve got a pretty good team and a good group of guys and that kind of attracts people,” said Desmet.

The team recently gained a permanent dressing room for players at the hockey rink, due to the Bisons hockey team leaving.

Desmet said he believes this will help in recruiting more players.

“Some of the guy’s coming through the AA have played in the Strathmore area for a number of years and we’re trying to keep local [players],” said Desmet.

The associate coach described how there are different layers to the team building the process.

The summer camp, open to players born between the years of 1997 and 2002, offers the coaches a chance to recruit 25 players to the team.

“We’re pretty happy with some of the players that are coming back we’re expecting them to raise the bar this coming season,” said Desmet.

The coach is never sure what to expect until the summer camp, although he said the Wheatland Kings are lucky to have a coaching team coming back.

“The full [coaching] team is all coming back so that any of the retuning players are going to understand the system and have a head start.

“They’ll know what to expect from us and well know what to expect from them,” said Desmet.

There are always unexpected challenges that come up over the season between helping to guide the team both on and off the ice.

“We do the best that we can, regardless of if it’s on or off ice issues, ”said Desmet.

The summer camp is still open for skaters and goaltenders looking to sign up for a cost of $125.

“We’re excited to kind of get the season rolling, it seems like it never ended,” said Desmet.