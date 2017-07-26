Horse shot in Wheatland County

It’s unclear if it was an accident, or if someone is deliberately trying to shoot horses, either way the result was a senseless form of animal cruelty. It’s believed that sometime on the weekend of July 16, Marie Richter’s horse Hemi was shot in the rear right leg. The bullet remains lodged inside the horse.

The horse was shot while in a pasture in Wheatland County near Highway 21 and Township Road 244.

Ritcher explained that they believe the horse was shot on Sunday while she and her husband were away.

“We didn’t see it until Wednesday morning,” she said. Images that were uploaded to Facebook show a deeply infected wound on the horse.

“When we got to the vet she got it all cleaned up and then we could see the actual bullet hole, which was a very clear bullet hole,” Richter said.

“My husband, from the size of that, thought it was a .22,” she said.

The veterinarian cleaned the wound of the blood, and dead tissue that had collected, but they were unable to retrieve the bullet.

“There is a drain in there right now so that all that puss is coming out. We are hoping that the body will just push that bullet closer to the end, so that when we take him back on Wednesday she can fish it out,” said Richter.

It’s clear Hemi suffered. Richter explained that her horse is very tall and was shot high in the rear. The horse is now being watched over constantly and is on antibiotics and painkillers.

“Every day he needs to have that wound flushed out with betadine, and has heavy, heavy duty injections of penicillin,” she said.

Shooting the horse is such a senseless act according to Richter. She also explained that the pasture where the incident took place has no trees.

“There’s nothing in there that anybody needs to be shooting towards,” she said. The horse has since been moved to a different location.

What’s worse is that if it was an accident or someone improperly handling a firearm, a person could have been gravely injured as the horse is tall and the wound on Hemi has a high point of entry.

On Thursday July 20 Richter reported the shooting to RCMP.

“I don’t know if somebody just thinks it’s funny, but if it’s kids, obviously they don’t know the laws of safety if they are shooting towards a farm, animals, or anything like that. They need to be stopped. If it’s somebody doing it on purpose because they think it’s funny, it’s not,” she said.

“My poor horse. We are hoping the infection doesn’t spread to the bone, and so far he is doing well and he’s responding, but if it does spread to the bone, then I’m going to loose my horse,” she said.

“Even now we don’t know how sound he’s going to be because he’s so sore and it’s right behind the hip bone. Thank god it didn’t shatter his hip, he has a good fighting chance, but it is so senseless,” she said.