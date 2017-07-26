If you’re driving through Chestermere, Wheatland County or the Town of Carstairs you may see crews from Fortis Alberta installing new LED (light emitting diode) streetlights in the community this summer.

Approximately 492 lights will be converted from HPS (high-pressure sodium) to LED lights in Chestermere starting on July 25. It’s expected the conversions will be finished by August 12.

In Wheatland County there are about 201 lights that will be changed over by August 1 and in Carstairs 453 lights will be changed over between July 29 and August 15.

Fortis Alberta received approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission to continue with the streetlight conversions in over 130 communities May 2017.

“This is a huge win for our municipal customers who have been seeking a viable and cost-effective option for their existing streetlights,” said Don Hughes, Director of Business Development.

According to Fortis Alberta, LED technology offers many benefits, including reduced energy consumption, resulting in lower costs for our customers. Fortis Alberta will be installing a warmer coloured light, which will have minimal blue light exposure.

An application was made in April 2016 by Fortis Alberta to convert streetlights in six communities, Canmore, Crowsnest Pass, Devon, Okotoks, St. Albert and Wetaskiwin. This new application will see the conversion completed in 131 communities.

The new LED fixtures are dark sky friendly with zero up-light, meaning light is directed downward.

The new LEDs will create a whiter light than the current HPS lights.