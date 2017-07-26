Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt addressed Wheatland County and Strathmore town councils last week on the issue of redrawing of the electoral boundaries.

The local MLA explained that the electoral boundaries commission redraws the constituencies every two elections.

Fildebrandt asked that the town make some representation to the electoral boundary commission similar to what other municipalities are doing, noting the importance of keeping municipal boundaries in tact and a balanced population.

The town of Strathmore voted in favour of having Mayor Michael Ell attend the electoral boundary commissions meeting in Brooks on Friday July 21.

In terms of Wheatland County, the county voted to send a letter to the electoral boundaries commission explaining their position to stay as one whole county. If the commission is leaning towards MLA Fildebrandt’s suggestion they would support it and gladly remain as Strathmore-Brooks in it’s current form as one electoral division.

They have no strong issues with the boundaries proposed by the commission, but the priority is to remain as one whole constituency with one MLA.

“This proposal has the support of nearly all of our surrounding MLAs,” said Fildebrandt

“If we are going to get changes to what the boundary commission proposed in their initial draft we have to be working together,” he said.

Strathmore-Brooks is a large geographic constituency, a new proposed constituency called Drumheller-Strathmore would also be very large in population, he said.

Fildebrandt would like to keep the natural boundaries that currently exist in Strathmore-Brooks. He noted that some constituencies are over populated and in others under populated compared to the commission’s average constituency population.

“The proposed Drumheller-Strathmore constituency will be huge with a huge population and geography,” he said.

“There’s an extra 7,500 people in the constituency,” he said.

He explained that there will be 38 municipalities are in the proposed constituency with 97 elected officials to work with, more elected officials than in the entire legislature.

“It stretches the time I am able to focus on Strathmore issues,” he said.

“I believe we should keep municipal boundaries in tact as much as possible,” he said.

He expressed concern about the loss of voting power for citizens in this region.

“We are going to lose a seat in east Alberta,” he said.

“Right now they are proposing that our votes county 16 per cent less than the average in the test of the province,” he explained.

Fildebrandt said that with his position as MLA he does not mind the travelling, but he emphasized with larger and larger constituencies it’s important for the MLA to not spend all of their time in the truck travelling, and get out and speak with constituents.