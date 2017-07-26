Book the second weekend in August off, and buy a day pass to Eagle Lake RV Resort. Take the whole family to the resort located east of Strathmore on August 12 as Eagle Lake RV Resort will be hosting their annual fundraiser, this year supporting Step One Housing in Strathmore.

Step One Housing provides housing and teaches life skills to people who have challenges finding housing. On Saturday there will also be raffle items and prizes as well as music and a barbecue.

There will be a horseshoe tournament for adults and face painting for kids. The events are open to all campers and registered day-time users of the resort.

The resort is working with two of their long-time campers Lori and Dorian Mayers to organize the event explained Leslie Pringle owner and operator of Eagle Lake RV Resort.

Typically the report hosts their annual charity fundraiser over the May long-weekend, but this year they’ve decided to change things up as last year’s long-weekend saw torrential downpours.

“It’s a fundraiser for Step One Housing, that is our charity of choice this year. We choose different local charities, usually local,” said Pringle.

In the past, the resort has raised funds to support the neonatal intensive care unit at Foothills hospital, and the Wheatland Crisis Shelter.

“Eagle Lake RV Resort has chosen Step One because it was something of interest to Ken Larsen, who I met many, many years ago when he came through the offices of my previous work, Fish Creek Provincial Park in Calgary,” said Pringle.

“He was collecting for the United Way. We got talking and he was telling me that the County of Wheatland had the best special education in the province. My daughter’s unique needs weren’t being met in the city, so we bought the campground and moved out here 25 years ago. Ken passed away last year, but working with his most recent charity of choice seemed like a fitting way to celebrate our 25th anniversary,” she said.

There will be door prizes and a chance to sit down and check out the music of a live band, Bailey and the Boys, who will also be donating their time for the fundraiser.

“They were really popular last year,” said Pringle. The concert will be held at the pavilion, that’s where there will also be a the grill and hamburge, she said.

There is no set goal of how much money they’d like to raise. Pringle explained that the fundraiser will be supporting a good cause and she hopes the community will help support a local charity.

“The economy in Strathmore and Alberta right now it’s slowly recovering in fits and starts and I am seeing different spending patterns than usual, so we are going to keep it low pressure,” she said.

“We’re working hard to support local initiatives. The goal is to get some money to Step One so that they can do what they need to do,” she said.

Sponsors so far include: Easy Trim Reveals, Eagle Lake RV Resort is sponsoring the use of the pavilion, free camping for the organizer and a raffle item worth $50 or more; the Mayor of Strathmore who is donating a gift basket, Walmart Calgary who are supplying $150 worth of food, Costco Calgary who are donating four large boxes of chips and a $100 donation from Quality Forklift of Calgary.

Participants have the chance to win a number of gift cards from local businesses and vendors like The Roadhouse Restaurant and Saloon in Strathmore, Tim Horton’s, The Strathmore Travelodge, Oxbow Golf Course, Speargrass Golf Course, The Strathmore Station, Legends Kitchen and Bar, Canadian Tire, Original Joe’s, Strathmore Car and Truck Wash, Chatters of Calgary, Mr. Schnapps in Calgary, Tracy’s Dog Grooming Strathmore, four day passes for the Corn Maze Calgary and Montana’s Restaurant in Calgary.