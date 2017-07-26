County presents cheque for rec facility

On July 18, Wheatland County handed over their contribution to the regional recreation facility to the town of Strathmore.

The final plans for the facility and the kindergarten to Grade 9 school were unveiled at the Wheatland County office

Reeve Glenn Koester presented the cheque to Mayor Michael Ell for the county’s investment in the capital cost for the recreation facility.

Dignitaries from the town, county and Golden Hills School Division were present for the ceremony.

“I’d like to thank all of the citizens of the greater Wheatland area and the town of Strathmore, and the villages,” said Reeve Koester. “Times are changing and the county is more committed to the citizens and to make it a better place for everybody so we can all come together as a family.”

“I think this is a fantastic partnership between the school division, the town and the county in putting together, designing and building a facility that is going to have I think a very large impact across the whole region,” said Bevan Daverne the superintendent of schools with Golden Hills School Division.

He explained that the new facility and school put Strathmore and the county into a different tier in that they are now able to provide a facility that meets the needs of the community for sports.

“It’s going to be great. We have a walking track inside, indoor soccer lacrosse facility for community members to be able to use during the day and on evenings and weekends and gym facilities,” said Daverne.

“It’s going to be fantastic. I think certainly everyone has recognized it through their studies, or needs assessments, that this is something the community really needs and we are really looking forward to opening it in September,” he said.

Mayor Michael Ell of Strathmore explained that the project is the result of the town, county and school division working together with a vision to improve the lives of citizens in the future.

“This recreation facility is going to be used by so many people for so many years and I think this really is a historical moment for our communities, for Wheatland county and for the town, said Ell.

“I just have the greatest thank you that I have to give to Reeve Koester, to Wheatland County council, Golden Hills, to the administration and all of the dedicated people that are making this work,” he said.

The regional recreation facility is an indoor fieldhouse facility which will be attached to the new kindergarten to Grade 9 school.

The facility is being constructed on George Freeman Trail and Edgeview Road in Strathmore. The recreational facility project is being completed through a partnership between the Town of Strathmore, Wheatland County and Golden Hills School Division.

It is a multi-use recreation facility that will be open to the public.