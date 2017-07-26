Wheatland County will be reaching out to the office of Premiere Rachel Notley, the minister of the environment and minister of health after yet another rocky meeting between the community and representatives of Green For Life/Bio-Can at the Wheatland County council chambers on July 18.

Wheatland County’s Angie Lucas, manager of agriculture, community, and protective services gave the council an update on the site and there was a discussion on the status of the facility and their communications with members of the public.

Staff discussed the action plan that was provided to the council from GFL, Green For Life/Bio-Can.

Lucas said she also received an email from Mark Grunert a member of the GFL team answering questions about how many trucks have been moving product out of the facility since July 1 and what kind of product has been moved out of the site.

“They have moved 2,000 tonnes of product primarily the sulphur amended compost since July 1 and now that the dust control has been applied to the road, that amount of product is increasing,” she said.

The meeting revealed that over 600 tonnes of product is being removed as of today, she received the email from Grunert on July 17.

“I have had a number of conversations with members of GFL and just today even they are working on getting quotes and estimates on fencing, which would be above the normal height of fencing allowed by Wheatland County,” Lucas said. She explained because of the height, they would require a variance on their development permit, and so the permit application would go before Wheatland County Municipal Planning Commission.

The height would be about 12 to 13 feet. It is part of their landscape plan that would included berms and trees as well.

Lucas said that peace officers have regularly been visiting the site to look for litter, and to make sure that bylaws are being maintained. There have been staff drive-bys and the fire chief has been to the site to look at materials on the site after a fire occurred at the operation.

“One of the main focuses has been making sure that product has been removed from the site,” Lucas said, that and working with Alberta Environment to make sure that if they need assistance from administration to help them access materials so the site is brought up to environmental code.

Lucas said they will be following the action plan as outlined by Alberta Environment.

“We are undergoing the CRAZ (Calgary Region Airshed Zone) air study this month,” she said. Lucas explained the county may have to wait until September for results.

Grunert answered Booth’s question regarding the ‘legacy’ material. A stockpile of material at the site which is emitting a smell.

He said GFL is working with Alberta Environment and engineering firms and they have planned to minimize working with that pile during the summer.

He explained they will be conducting a field test in order to test the piles and fine the compost that is cured and compost that needs to be recirculated. The finished compost will be removed and the remaining will be recirculated.

According to the action plan dated June 26, about 10,000 tonnes of legacy product remains at the site. It will be tested with a Solvita compost stability testing kits to determine the composting/curing of the materials.

“We feel that will be completed prior to March 2018,” he said. They will start working with the ‘legacy’ stockpile in mid-November.

Councillor Ben Armstrong asked about the letter that the council received from Neighbours Against Pollution. The letter outlines 16 points which range from addressing what is inside of the legacy pile to how is the GFL site being operated and if council can schedule a community meeting with neighbours.

Lucas explained that she had discussions with Alberta Environment’s James Jorgenson about the letter and once they have all of the information, they will do a formal reply to the letter.

Reeve Glenn Koester asked staff what the final outcome of their efforts would be.

Lucas said they are trying to reach compliance. First, to make sure the site meets Alberta Environment regulations as they are the ones that license it. But also to have the site be brought into an acceptable state for neighbours and council to make sure it is run in a manner that is run responsibly and meets the goals of the Municipal Development Plan.

Lucas suggested that the council complete the CRAZ air quality study again in 2018.

“Once GFL have said that they have removed the legacy pile,” she said.

“You could test once a year to make sure it was meeting acceptable guidelines,” she said.

Lucas suggested that the county look at attaching a direct control form of zoning for the site so that it is under council’s control. The first step would be to get a legal opinion Wheatland County’s legal counsel.

Reeve Koester explained that he would like to ensure that the air is being tested when the legacy piles are being worked on.

“The goal here is to remove the legacy piles in their entirety and then make sure that the compost site is running as a proper compost operation,” said Lucas. She mentioned the staff may have to visit other compost operations in the province to see how a proper site is run.

“Then make sure you have a mechanism in place where that can not happen again,” she said. “There can be no legacy piles in place,” she said.

She noted that there is no Alberta Environment regulation on how much storage of product can be on site.

The reeve suggested that a meeting with the community be held once the county receives the response from Alberta Environment on the questions from Neighbours Against Pollution.

“All the residents can voice their concerns on when they want this pile removed,” he said.

Lucas revealed that in August she will be meeting with Alberta Environment and Alberta Health.

Councillor Booth said she was pleased staff will be meeting with Alberta Environment and stressed the importance for the county, the province and the owner to be working on resolving the issue.

“We want industry, but responsible industry,” she said.

When it comes to responses from the public, some members of the gallery expressed frustration at the lack of communication between residents, the business and the county.

There was no word on when water testing at the site will start.

In terms of the emergency response plan, Grunert said that their staff communicated with landowners in between a one and two mile radium of the operation.

He explained that there is an auto-dialing system in place that would call landowners should there be an emergency evacuation.

“If we couldn’t contact them, someone would go to their home and ensure that they have left,” he said.

Reeve Koester asked if the plan had been vetted by county staff. He suggested the plan be shared with all of the neighbours.

Grunert replied that he was not sure if it was vetted by county staff, but that the plan is available internally on their site.

Armstrong asked that if the company has an emergency plan in place, that it be shared with the neighbours.

Grunert said that he would consult with their safety people to see what the industry best practices were.

He said the plan could be vetted by emergency services at the county.

“If you have something in place right now, why wouldn’t you put that out to the residents so they have something so it at least takes some of the fear away. If you’ve got something, give it to them,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong explained that he thinks the county can put pressure on the minister to support where the community is coming from.

Wheatland County will be sending a letter to the minister outlining the concerns of the community, and ask the minister what is being done. Councillor Booth asked that the letter be forwarded to the Minister of Agriculture.

The letter will be forwarded to the Premier, the Minister of Health, MP Martin Shields and MLA Derek Fildebrandt.