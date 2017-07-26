Weeks of testing of the air around Strathmore’s northern border has returned with normal values according to air quality monitoring performed by AGAT Laboratories.

Trent West, head of emergency social services and Janice Gallwey from AGAT Laboratories spoke of the testing which has been ongoing since June 30.

The town of Strathmore contracted AGAT to provide continuous monitoring for hydrogen sulfide and sulphur dioxide in ambient air after concerns were brought forward from the community regard the Biocan Compost facility outside of town.

“The equipment is housed in a trailer located in the northeast corner of the town at Township Road 222 and George Freeman Trail,” she said.

The analyzers are set to measure trace levels. The H2S measurements ranged from 0- 100 parts per billion (ppb) and SO2 measurements ranged from 0-1000 ppb.

The data from the air monitor trailer is collected on their internal server and the data is reviewed daily. It is also accessible via a website.

“Up until this point in time we have not observed any exceedences (sic) of the Alberta Ambient Air quality objectives,” she said.

“We found that your wind generally comes from the northwest, north and northeast and the average wind speed is 13.7 km per hour,” she said.

For H2S the peak daily reading was 1.2 ppb and the limit is 3 ppb.

For SO2 the peak was 12.5 ppb ad the limit is 100, so well below the limit.

Gallwey also noted that they are not measuring for compounds that would be found in the air resulting from local feedlots.

“The peak hourly reading for H2S was 4.4 ppb that is the highest hourly reading we have had since the start of monitoring and the highest for SO2 was 12.5 the SO2 hourly limit is 172 ppb, so well below the limit,” she said.

She explained that the software is monitored on a daily basis.

“It’s very valuable to our community to understand what is going on,” said Mayor Michael Ell.

In conclusion West said that the town will continue monitoring the air with the trailer for another one to two weeks.

“We’ve been monitoring now for three weeks. We’ve ruled out the things that I was most concerned about with the H2S and SO2,” he said.

“We are going to bring out a canister which monitors and samples all air and about 60 different things. Now we will identify the things that we have in our air so that you have more comfort and a sense of what we are talking about as we go forward,” said West.

He noted that volatile organic compounds (VOC) reports will give the council accurate information on everything they have found in terms of hourly readings, wind direction and weather systems.