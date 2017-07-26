Battle of the Bands second week

After the great public reception to the first week of competition, the Battle of the Bands is into it’s second week. The event is hosted each Thursday until August 17 at Legends Kitchen and Bar in Strathmore.

The battle is organized by a subcommittee of the Town of Strathmore’s Canada 150 committee.

This week’s theme is Classic Rock and Country and as such the line up of bands started at 7 p.m. with Backhand Echo, a classic rock and harmony driven band from Calgary, followed by The Rad Brothers, a classic/country rock band that love Canadian rock. The RAD Brothers, a classic and country rock trio, took to the stage at Legends at 8:15 p.m. and then at 9:30 p.m. the Backroad Traveler Band, a four piece band that specializes in county rock, modern country, and classic rock tunes. Then band has played at Cowboys night club in Calgary, played at the Calgary Stampede, and most recently at the Brooks Rodeo.

Backroad Traveler Band has opened for groups such as Emerson Drive, and Dean Brody.

Each of the bands has an awesome sound and energy.

The judges for the Battle of the Bands are Marvin Gill, Linda Storkson, Hailey Willams and Dallas Larsen.

“It’s amazing,” said Williams between sets on Thursday July 20. “Honestly it’s so great to see all of these people come together to show us all of the different types of music. It’s pretty cool,” she said/

Williams also remarked on the large crowd of spectators that turned out for the Battle of the Bands this week.

“There’s a lot of people here to support the different bands that are playing. I guess the word has gotten out and it’s really great having everybody here,” she said.

During the Battle of the Bands competition, groups are vying to win a $1,500 cash prize and a chance to co-host a morning or drive home show on a Golden West Radio Station and the chance to perform before crowds as the opener for the Canada 150 Music Festival in Strathmore on August 26.

Come visit Legends Kitchen and Bar every Thursday night at 7 p.m. to watch the Battle of the Bands.