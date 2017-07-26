It was a resounding yes, on Saturday July 22 as members of the Wildrose Party and Progressive Conservative Party in Alberta voted to unite under the banner or the United Conservative Party. The unity vote resulted in 95 per cent of members voting in favour of uniting both parties.

Only 1,132 out of 24,598 Wildrose members chose to vote no to joining both parties, while on the PC side 27,060 voted yes and 1,344 voted no.

Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean said at the party’s meeting in Red Deer that he will be resigning as the leader of the party and running in the leadership race for the United Conservative Party.

“Yes to a brighter future, yes to building on everything that we’ve accomplished as Wildrose and yes to saving Albertans from the NDP government,” said Wildrose Leader Brian Jean after the unity vote results were announced.

He thanked his family, the MLAs and the members of the party for their time, donations and their passion and love for Alberta.

“I love Alberta,” he said.

“Today is not the end of Wildrose, but a new beginning where we are one step closer to putting power back into the hands of the ordinary working people of Alberta,” he said.

“We are together going to restore conservative principles to our great province,” he said.

“Today Alberta conservatives in all of their diversity have decided that we are strong united,” said Alberta Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney.

“We had a smashing mandate given to us by the members of both legacy parties to move forward with creating a new single United Conservative Party of Alberta and this is the beginning of the end of the NDP,” said Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt.

“Now we need to reach out and bring members and supporters of both of the legacy parties together. I have spent a long time reaching out to Progressive Conservatives in our constituency, and I will continue to do so to make sure that all Progressive Conservatives and Wildrosers feel they have a home in our new united party,” he said.

The unity vote now signals the beginning of a new leadership race for the party.

Both Kenney and Jean intend to run during the leadership contest. Calgary Lawyer and Progressive Conservative Doug Schweitzer has also said he would run for leader of the new party. It’s unclear if Fildebrandt is considering running for the position of leader.

“I will be making a decision once the rules are released. The committee that writes those rules was appointed by Brian Jean and Jason Kenney, so I don’t have say over it, but they do,” he said.

“They (the committee) will be writing the rules for the race, so it has yet to be determined how open or not the rules will be to being conducive to outside challengers,” said Fildebrandt.

“I don’t know if I will be running, staying neutral, or supporting someone else. My only firm decision is I will not be supporting Brian Jean,” he said.

The PCs and Wildrose caucuses met on Monday July 24 to select an interim leader. A new party leader will be selected in October 28, 2017.

For now members of the Wildrose and the vast majority of PC MLAs will sit together in the legislature as the United Conservative caucus.

“Although I think at least one PC MLA has not confirmed if she will be joining the new caucus or not yet,” said Fildebrandt.