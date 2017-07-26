60 years for Rockyford Rodeo

The Rockyford Rodeo is approaching fast and is offering cowboys and cowgirls the chance to join in on the 60th anniversary extravaganzas.

“It’s our 60th annual this year so we’re hoping to bring lots of people into town and we’ve added a few things, ” said Justin Geeraert, rodeo president for three years.

The event will take place from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30 at the Rockyford Stampede Grounds and there are special plans for this year’s historic rodeo.

Geeraert said that he estimates the rodeo will see 3,000-4,000 guests in attendance this year to mark the special event.

“This year for the first time in a while we’ve ordered some apparel so we’ll have some hats, and t-shirts and jackets with the rodeo symbol for sale,” said Geeraert.

Gringo Bulls have been added to the rodeo as part of a special event for the 60th anniversary.

The Gringo Bulls are similar to traditional Mexican bull fighting; however, matadors avoid the bull through athletic feats and do not harm the animal.

“They’re Mexican fighting bulls and the bull fighters basically just try and nod the bulls and do some moves,” said Geeraert.

The Gringo Bulls will be performing on Saturday and Sunday and were brought in by the Lions club.

The official Rodeo events will kick off with the Chuckwagon and Chariot races on Friday starting at 6:30p.m.

A Bull-A-Rama will also be taking place at 9:00p.m. followed by fireworks at 11:00p.m.

After the races family’s can bust a move to the music of TC and Company at the free family dance that runs from 9:00p.m. to midnight on Friday.

“It will be good to have our 60th a lot of other communities seem to struggle to keep their rodeo, but we seem to be going pretty strong,” said Geeraert.

Saturday’s events kick off with a free pancake breakfast on Main Street that starts at 7:00a.m.

The flapjacks are followed by a rodeo parade at 10:00a.m.

The rodeo events for Saturday start at 12:30p.m. with chuckwagons, steer wrestling, barrel racing, saddle bronc, team roping, bareback, calf roping and bull riding.

There’s also excitement for the kids who can participate in mutton busts, wild pony races and a catch and keep with chickens and pigs.

There will also be an astrojump for the kids.

A BBQ will also be taking place on Saturday offering up some Prime Alberta Beef for supper before the chuckwagons at 6:30p.m.

The Saturday night festivities will end with a bang as TC and Company play the rodeo’s cabaret.

Sunday will see the festivities continue with more rodeo competitions and chuckwagon races.

“Our biggest thing is our volunteers and our sponsorships, without them we wouldn’t be able to afford a show like the one that we put on, that’s the big key,” said Geeraert.

The event come together thanks to the help of more than 250 volunteers and local business sponsorship said Geeraert.

“The Lions Club keeps everything rolling smooth, but it’s defiantly a trick to keep going, each year,” said Geeraert.

Admission on Friday is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for youth and kids five and under are free.

On Saturday and Sunday admission for adults is $20, $19 for seniors, $10 for youth and kids five and under are free.