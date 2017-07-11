Over the weekend some local Strathmorites got together to raise hope for a baby recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Kelly Montford offered a Yoga Class in Kinsmen Park on the morning of Saturday, July 8, to raise money and hope for the Connor family who’s young son was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“I just felt like there was a nothing else I could do to help the family,” said Montford, a local Yoga instructor in Strathmore.

The Yoga in the park was organized in an effort to raise money for the family and show them that the community is behind them.

“It’s an easy thing for me to do that can help,” said Montford.

Nine people, including the instructor, participants and babysitters for young kids, attended the event.

The Yoga in the park event raised $165 for the Connor family.

“It’s mind-blowing how generous people are,” said the yoga instructor.

The event was organized to support local teacher Michelle Connor who youngest son, Michael, was diagnosed with leukemia on Sunday, July 2.

Montford described how Connor, a high school teacher at Holy Cross Christian School had taught two of her three children and attended her yoga classes.

“It’s less about the money then it is about them knowing that their friends and the community support them,” said Sarah Haughey, a Holy Cross teacher who helped organize the event.

Haughey is friends with Connor and the two of them have bonded as teachers, she has also visited the family while their son is in the hospital.

“[Michelle] and Derrek [her husband] are really strong, their doing good,” said Haughey.

The one and half year old was admitted to the Children’s Hospital in Calgary. He was briefly in the intensive care unit for pneumonia but is out and on the mend, said Haughey.

“There are tough times ahead, but [Michael’] such a fighter. He’s strong,” said Haughey.

Michael has already started he treatment and the family is commuting between Calgary and Strathmore for now in an effort to keep things as normal as possible for their other son Henry.

“It’s amazing how generous people are,” said Haughey, describing how the Holy Cross Christian School high school students, and parents and faculty has rallied behind Michael and his family.

Haughey said that it has been hard for the family and the people involved with Yoga in the Park felt especially close to Michael because they all have kids around the same age.

“We’re all cheering for Michael. Everybody is thinking about them and everyone cares,” said Haughey.

The family is requesting privacy at this time, but there is a Go Fund Me page for Michael Connor for those looking to support the family.